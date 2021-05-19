Best Adjustable Wrench For All Kinds of Household Jobs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

“Righty tighty lefty loosey” is an easy way that someone came up with to remember which direction to screw or unscrew something. It’s a general principle that is simple to follow but screwing or unscrewing something isn’t always a cakewalk. With awkward angles that are tough to get in and out of or different sizes of bolts or screws to deal with, you need to be flexible. You’ll also want your tools to be versatile, which is why an adjustable wrench can come in handy. This can be changed to fit around certain kinds of machinery or parts to make controlling them easier. Rather than having many different wrenches, each of them a small incremental size different, you can get an adjustable wrench that will free up some space in your toolbox. We’ve found three of the best ones on the market and highlighted them below for you to see. Before you crane your arm or neck to get underneath a table, check out our picks for the top adjustable wrenches.

Work your way into the spot

Channellock is a trusted company when it comes to tools and its 8SWCB Slim Jaw 8-Inch WideAzz Adjustable Wrench is no exception. This will give you precise grips in tight spaces. It measures eight inches long and can be adjusted between zero and 1 1/2 inches. On the head of the wrench, there is a measuring scale, making it easy for you to see where you are currently at to match up perfectly with the size you need. The jaws are extremely slim, as they only measure 3/16″. The jaws are longer than competing wrenches, which makes gripping easier. You’ll have greater access to narrow areas where latching on can be trickier. It features a four thread knurl and non-protruding jaws. This is made up of chrome vanadium steel construction, so it’s strong and will last a long time. You’ll be able to get in and out of any corners, under or on top of different surfaces without much hassle.

Key Features:

Gives you precise grips in tight spaces

Jaws are longer than competing wrenches

Four thread knurl

Make sure you keep it on the area you need

It’s actually hard to get out of the grasp of the LoggerHead Tools 8 Inch Bionic Adjustable Wrench. This features a six-sided grip, as it combines the versatility of an adjustable wrench with the gripping powers of pliers. The patented Bionic Grip technology surrounds the bolt to distribute forces equalling 10 to 30 times more contact area than other wrenches. This wrench won’t slip or round your work surfaces and it works great on plastic, copper or aluminum. It comes in either a six-inch or eight-inch wrench, so you can choose which one would fit your needs better. It is fully adjustable with just a squeeze of your hand, as you’ll be able to ratchet in order to grip and regrip. This will take care of those stubborn nuts and bolts that have been stripped and aren’t able to be removed by other wrenches. The handles are made from soft, doubly thick cushions that work great for people with large or small hands. The Bionic Adjustable Wrench is made from hardened, cold-rolled, steel-laminate construction, guaranteeing it lasts for all the times you need it. The black-oxide finish resists rusts as well as corrosion and chipping. This makes a great gift for just about anybody in your life as it will seamlessly fit in with any other set of tools.

Key Features:

Takes care of stubborn nuts and bolts

Soft and thick handles

Black-oxide finish

Get the length you need

If you have a job that’s going to require a lot of leverage and torque to be produced, then you should reach for the TEKTON 23006 15-Inch Adjustable Wrench. The 15-inch handle gives you the upper hand against tough to handle jobs. This wrench has a really strong build, as it is features drop forged and heat-treated carbon construction and a corrosion-resistant satin chrome plated finish. The slide jaw is connected with the worm gear that lets you make adjustments smoothly and quickly. You’ll be able to size up and change the size with just a few twirls. On the head of the wrench are laser-etched markings, so you’ll have an easier time measuring. This moves up to 1 3/4″ in 1/16″ increments, giving you plenty of space to work with. This meets or exceeds multiple ANSI standards, so it is signed off and tested. This is perfect for indoor or outdoor use.

Key Features:

Heat-treated carbon construction

Moves in 1/16″ increments

Great for indoor or outdoor use

Find the size that works for you

When you have any of the Olympia Tools Adjustable Wrenches, you’re bound to have one for the job at hand. This comes in multiple different lengths, so you can get one that’s 4″, 6″, 8″, 10″, 12″, 15″, 18″, or 24″. The adjustable wrench is hardened and made from tempered drop forged alloy steel. The adjustable jaws give you widespread access point and you can handle a number of nuts and bolts. The wrenches are built to last and deliver professional grade quality.

Key Features:

Comes in multiple lengths

Hardened

Delivers professional grade quality

Have yourself covered

Rather than buying one at a time, get the WORKPRO 4-piece Adjustable Wrench Set. You’ll get a 6″, 8″, 10″, and 12″ option in the set, giving you plenty of choices whenever you have an issue. Made from high quality forged carbon steel, each is heat-treated for durability. They have a rugged I-beam construction and a strong four-sided jaw design. It features a corrosion-resistant chrome plated finish that will last for a long time.

Key Features:

Rugged I-beam construction

Four-sided jaw design

Corrosion-resistant chrome plated finish