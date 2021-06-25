Best Adjustable Bed Base

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Watching TV in bed remains a staple of many people’s nightly routine before they go to sleep. However, watching TV or reading a book — two typically relaxing things — can be quite uncomfortable when it’s done in a traditional bed. Neck pain, back issues, and other problems can arise when you’re artificially propped up in bed. However, an adjustable bed base can make all the difference when it comes to comfortability in bed. While many may think a mechanically adjustable bed base is a little too pricey, they’re actually pretty reasonable, considering their capabilities. Let’s look through some of them and you can be the judge.

Make it great for you

Image source: LUCID/Amazon

For those looking for a quality adjustable bed base for themselves, the LUCID L300 Adjustable Bed Base is a great choice. First off, it’s super easy to assemble, with an estimated total assembly time of fewer than five minutes. It’s capable of individually lifting part of your body, with an independent head incline of 0 – 60 degrees and a foot incline of 0 – 45 degrees. And with wireless charging stations on each side of the bed, a wireless remote with a built-in flashlight, and programmable memory option for your favorite bed position, you have everything you need for maximum comfort.

Key Features:

Wireless charging stations on each side

Wireless remote with a built-in flashlight

Capable of individually lifting part of your body

Find the size for you

Image source: Classic Brands/Amazon

If you want to opt for advanced capabilities, the Classic Brands Adjustable Comfort Upholstered Adjustable Bed Base with Massage, Wireless Remote, Three Leg Heights, and USB Ports is a no-brainer. Not only does this serve as an adjustable base bed with programmable positions, but it also comes with built-in head and foot massage capabilities, USB ports for charging, and a wireless remote. The three-speed dual head and foot massage can be a lifesaver after a long day of work, and the base itself is ultra-quiet when changing modes, speeds, or bed positions. The base supports up to 1,000 lbs., making it a durable, versatile, and comfortable option for it in all the sizes you’ll want.

Key Features:

Supports up to 1,000 lbs.

USB ports for charging

Three-speed dual head and foot massage

Get your whole bed setup

Image source: LUCID/Amazon

For those planning on getting a new mattress entirely — typically an adjustable bed base requires a memory foam or latex model anyway — the LUCID L300 Split King Adjustable Bed Base with LUCID 12 Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is the perfect combo option. This bed is perfect for couples who prefer different options at once — one could be sleeping on their back while the other is upright and watching television. The mattress itself is very comfortable and helps promote sleep. as it’s made of memory foam infused with bamboo charcoal and aloe vera, which helps eliminate unwanted odors, wick away moisture, and contour to your body when you sleep, giving you the ultimate bedtime comfort.

Key Features:

Perfect for couples

Very comfortable and helps promote sleep

Bamboo charcoal and aloe vera infused

Find a powerful motor

Image source: iDealBed/Amazon

Get the settings that you want rather quickly when you having to wait a while with the iDealBed 4i Custom Adjustable Bed Base. You’ll be able to enhance comfort and sleep with full articulation which allows the head to be adjusted by 70° and the foot up to 42°. This has a full-featured ergonomic and wireless back-lit remote with 18 buttons. There are three pre-set positions including zero-gravity, anti-snore, and flat. This features an ultra-quiet Leggett & Platt power motor that can move 850 pounds per unit. It has a zero clearance design made to fit inside the existing bed frame. You’ll enjoy three intensity levels, and four modes of massaging.

Key Features:

Full-featured ergonomic and wireless back-lit remote

Three pre-set positions

Four modes of massaging and three intensity levels

Save some money

Image source: LINENSPA/Amazon

The LINENSPA Motorized Head and Foot Incline Adjustable Bed Base is a cost-effective option. You can choose between Twin XL, Full, or Queen and all of them are priced nicely. This fits conveniently inside most bed frames, so you can easily maintain the style that you want. This will enhance your sleeping experience and helps you relieve snoring and alleviate pregnancy discomfort. The head can incline 58° and the foot can incline 40°. The remote is wired and the motor is quiet while it is all made from durable construction.

Key Features:

Enhance your sleeping experience

Wired remote

