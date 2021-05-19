Best Activity Gym and Play Mat for Babies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When children are small, they can use stimulation to help build their cognitive systems. Recognizing colors, shapes, and different lights can be a great way for your child to boost their brain power. With small play areas, they can lay on their backs, crawl a little, or lay on their stomachs while they are taking in the sights and sounds around them. With an activity gym and play mat, this is a perfect toy and learning setup to build a child’s thought-processing skills. These kinds of toys and toy areas are the ideal place for your child to spend some time playing and learning. As your son or daughter’s body is growing, they can grow with this kind of toy. Multi-sensory toys are good for a young age and we’ve hand selected five of the best out there. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best activity gym and play mats for babies.

Stick to your budget

Providing your child with plenty to play with and look at, the Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick ‘n Play Piano Gym is great for boys and girls. There are four ways for your child to play as they grow, giving you flexibility of how you set it up. There are five repositionable toys including a self-discovery mirror, elephant teether, crinkle panda, lion rattle, and monkey cymbal clackers. The mat is super soft and thick, which is machine-washable that features loops to attach toys to. There is a large keyboard with five light up keys. You can also remove the keyboard to play with it away from the mat if you prefer. The learning content changes with the baby’s age and stage with three smart stages learning levels, plus a bonus piano play mode with real music notes. This is a great bang-for-your-buck purchase that will enhance your child’s learning and not hinder your wallet.

Key Features:

Five repositionable toys

Large keyboard with light up keys that can be removed to play away from the mat

Learning content changes with the baby’s age

Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick 'n Play Piano Gym, Green, Gender Neutral (Frustration Free Packaging) List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.88

Have some nautical-themed fun

With recognizable characters from Disney’s Finding Nemo, your child is sure to love the Bright Stars Disney Baby Finding Nemo Ray Ocean Lights & Music Gym. This is meant for newborns and up and allows them to play under the sea with Nemo and friends. This has 20 plus minutes of ocean-themed melodies to play for your kid. It measures 36″ x 32″, so it won’t take up a ton of room in your home. There are multiple sensory toys that are based on their favorite characters, including a Dory finger puppet. The Mr. Ray’s canopy illuminates with magical lights, brightening up your kid’s day.

Key Features:

Features Finding Nemo theme

Measures 36″ x 32″

Multiple sensory toys based on their favorite characters

Bright Starts Disney Baby Finding Nemo Mr. Ray Ocean Lights & Music Gym, Ages Newborn + Price: $69.98

Do more with it

Image source: Baby Einstein/Amazon

There’s so much to enjoy when you have the Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Kickin Tunes Music and Language Discovery Activity Play Gym. There are four modes, allowing your child to grow with it. It’s great for laying, sitting, tummy time, and take-along. This has over 70 sounds and more than 25 minutes of music it can play. This includes seven detachable toys, including a Magic Touch piano. The mat can be washed in the washer and it includes a prop pillow as well.

Key Features:

25 minutes of global-themed music

Four different modes

Magic Touch piano

Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Kickin' Tunes Music and Language Discovery Activity Play Gym Price: $49.84

Your baby will love all the designs

There is a nature theme that will give your kids excitement when they have the Skip Hop Treetop Friends Baby Play Mat and Infant Activity Gym. This nature-inspired activity center is packed with 17 developmental activities and 13 loops to hang baby toys low, high or on the mat. The surface features multiple fabrics plus activities, such as crinkle leaves, squeaker flowers, and a baby safe mirror in the tree trunk. There is a supportive pillow meant for tummy time and the loops can hang the five toys. It measures 36″ x 19″ and can be assembled and disassembled in moments.

Key Features:

17 developmental activities and 13 loops to hang toys from

Surface features multiple fabrics plus activities

Supportive pillow meant for tummy time

Skip Hop Treetop Friends Baby Play Mat and Infant Activity Gym, Grey/Pastel Price: $79.99

It can help them grow

Excellent for developing along with your child, The Play Gym by Lovevery is great for stimulation. Working to boost your child’s motor skills, cognitive abilities, as well as physical and visual learning traits, this provides a whole year of play. There are five development zones on the mat for you to reveal or conceal for stimulation. This includes a guide for age-appropriate activities to promote brain and motor skill development. There is an organic ball and teether, sustainable wood batting toy, and four interchangeable learning card sets. It’s easy to set up and take down while being made from safe materials. It is backed by a lifetime lost parts promise.

Key Features:

Five development zones on the mat

Includes a guide for age-appropriate activities

Easy to set up and take down