Best Activated Charcoal Products for Detoxification

For many generations, human beings have used products from the Earth to continue adapting and surviving. Whether it’s using medicinal herbs, growing crops or creating glass from sand, there are countless examples of how to use what our planet has given us. One thing that was discovered to have a lot of different uses is charcoal. While obviously you may think its main purpose is for burning, grabbing activated charcoal for various body and health uses has become a more popular practice these days. It is great for your skin, hair, teeth and will help your body rid itself of toxins. Plus, it’s vegan and natural, so you’re not putting anything artificial in your body. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite activated charcoal products to help you if you’re cleansing, detoxifying or just looking to feel better. Let’s take a look.

Pop some activated charcoal pills

Activated charcoal can help alleviate any gas or bloating in your stomach. If you’re suffering from those symptoms, reach for the Organic Activated Charcoal Capsules from NaturaLife Labs. These are extremely potent, as you get 1,200 mg per serving. Each bottle has 100 vegan capsules, making it the most potent formula on the market. It is derived from 100% organic coconut shells for maximum absorption, leading you to feel the effects and positives quickly. This contains zero fillers nor does it have any stearate, dioxides, preservatives, gluten, soy, sugar, yeast, hormones, or starch. These are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices. This promotes natural detoxification and is highly absorbent. Before you take these, you should take any medications that you’re on two hours in advance. It’s also recommended that you take two of these a day about two to three hours before or after your meals for the best possible results. These non-GMO capsules are the best activated charcoal products for you to have a healthier life.

Zero fillers

Highly absorbent

Non-GMO

Use this different ways

Providing you with a ton of flexibility in terms of uses, the Zen Charcoal Hardwood Activated Charcoal Powder is a solid purchase. This can be used for so many different reasons, whether you’re looking to help your outer or inner self. You can use this to clean and whiten your teeth or it’s great for using in your hair to keep it looking great. This will also rejuvenate your skin if you use it to cover your face or body as a mask. It will pull the toxins out of your body, leaving you refreshed. This will help detoxify your body and maintain healthy digestion, as you can take this with your meal or add it to a drink. It is certified food grade and sourced only from Eastern American hardwood trees, which are 100% natural. You can even use this on bug bites, burns or if you’re accidentally poisoned! The Zen Charcoal Powder features better absorption than many other similar products, especially bamboo. It’s not too grainy to be included in your favorite drink and it’s not too rough for skin masks, creams or poultices. It just shows you how much versatility you can have when you use this. It comes with a free measuring scoop, so you don’t just have to blindly guess how much you’re pouring. You can purchase this in an 8-ounce bag or a 40-ounce bag.

Certified food grade

Not too grainy to be included in a drink

Comes with a free measuring scoop

Get those teeth whiter

Image source: Cali White/Amazon

As we’ve stated with the previous two products, activated charcoal is extremely helpful. It can even help whiten your teeth, which is why the Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is a popular choice. This is powered by activated charcoal, certified organic coconut oil, and baking soda to pull plaque like a pro. It is free of fluoride and is even safe for kids. This is clinically proven to whiten your teeth up to 7.7 shades whiter. It has zero peroxide sensitivity and it cures bad breath.

Whitens your teeth up to 7.7 shades whiter

Free of fluoride

Pulls plaque like a pro

This activated charcoal works well for your skin

Image source: The Yellow Bird/Amazon

The Yellow Bird Activated Charcoal Soap Bar is a natural way to clear up your skin. This will help those suffering with acne, eczema, psoriasis, or rosacea. It is great for men and women and can be used all over the body. It is made with the highest grade of certified organic ingredients and is less likely to dry out your skin. This is formulated with activated charcoal and moisturizing shea butter to remove blemishes and impurities. It is lemongrass and lavender scented and each batch is cold processed.

Formulated with activated charcoal and moisturizing shea butter

Great for men and women

Removes blemishes and impurities

Freshen up your home

Image source: wyewye/Amazon

Rather than a product for you, the wyewye Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags are here for your home. You’ll receive 15 bags in a pack and they can be placed all over the place. Each one provides 1.5kg of activated charcoal and is packed in a sealed linen bag with a ring on top for easy hanging. Great for cars, closets, or closed areas, this is suitable for families. You can reuse each one for up to two years and then you can recycle them.

15 bags in a pack

Suitable for families

Can be reused for up to two years

