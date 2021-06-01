Best Acrylic Paint Set for a Pottery Painting Date Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you in search of something to get your significant other? Or are you trying to figure out what to do on a date night? How often can you actually come away from a night out with something that you can actually use in your apartment or home? A pottery painting date night is a solid way to spend an evening but if you don’t want to have to go out to a studio in order to do so, you can pick up some dishes, bowls or whatever else you want to make and do it at home. But in order to get the look you want, you’ll need an acrylic paint set to get it going. Using acrylic paint is great on canvas, clay, or ceramic and can be sponged, brushed, stamped or stenciled. Basically, it can provide a nice evening for any level of artist or can be a real companion for anyone who considers themselves a wizard with a paintbrush. Using any of the five options we’ve highlighted below will definitely have you enjoying your arts and crafts night.

Have more to use

Providing you with a large collection of colors, the Castle Art Supplies Acrylic Paint Set contains quality paint that you’ll love using. Each tube is large as it holds 22mL of paint and you’ll be getting 48 different tubes. Ranging from browns to greens to blues, you’ll be able to paint just about any color onto your surface. This unique array of colors guarantees that all of your creative needs will be met. These paints are specially formulated to not dry out before you’ve finished touching up. You’ll be able to achieve superior coverage with less brush strokes while maintaining the flexibility you need. These paints are water based and non-toxic while they won’t crack or dry out. You won’t have to worry if you make a mess, as these will clean up with water. These paints can be used by artists of all ages.

Unique array of colors

Achieve superior coverage

Won’t crack or dry out

Enjoy with your partner or kids

If you’re going to need paint, brushes and sponges in order to complete your next masterpiece, then consider picking up the Benicci Complete Acrylic Paint Set. This pack comes with 24 12mL paints, 12 brushes, a sponge and a mixing art knife for a fantastic set. The color palette covers most of the rainbow and even adds more colors, so you’ll have your pick. These rich pigment colors and acrylic paint glide on your favorite surfaces. It can be used on canvas, wood, Styrofoam, plaster, terra cotta, ceramic, or clay. The best part about this set is that it has a six month guarantee, so you can use it for six months and then decide if you want to keep it. The various types of paintbrushes you’ll receive are round, liner, filbert, fan, glaze, angle and flat and none of them will shed. They can also be used for watercolor or oil. These make for a terrific gift for any artist in your life, no matter what age.

Various types of paintbrushes

Can be used for watercolor or oil too

24 12mL paints

Save some money

With a solid pack of colors and tested paints, the Apple Barrel PROMOABI is a fantastic cost-efficient option. You’ll receive 18 bottles of paint covering most of the color palette. With colors like Too Blue, Flag Red, Melted Chocolate and Yellow Flame, you’ll be able to mix and match to create many amazing designs. This paint has been formulated to be able to use it on all kinds of surfaces, including wood, Styrofoam, plaster, terra cotta and tin. The colors glide on smoothly and the paint dries quickly. It’ll look just like the day you painted it. This paint can be brushed, stenciled, sponged and stamped and it is easily cleaned up with soap and water. Each bottles holds two ounces of paint and gives your surface a matte look.

Able to mix and match to create designs

Glides on smoothly

Dries quickly

Learn how to use them

Image source: Crafts 4 All/Amazon

The Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set is ideal for any level of artist. This comes with 24 pieces and the art paints are uniquely crafted to bring out maximum brilliance. The color is clear and the consistency mixes easily. It works for most mediums including canvas, wood, ceramic, paper, and more. The paints are made with a non-toxic formula that dries quickly. This set is perfect for blending, making it great for both beginner painters and professionals. This has a wide spectrum of shades and hues.

Made for most mediums

Brings out maximum brilliance

Wide spectrum of shades and hues

Keep things organized

Image source: Arteza/Amazon

You won’t have to worry about any disarray when you have the Arteza Acrylic Paint Set. Colors like Lemon Yellow, Phthalo Blue, and Crimson Red give you plenty of options to work with. These have rich, vivid pigments to provide you with true, consistent shades. The sturdy box that holds the 24 pieces keeps everything organized and ready to be used. The paints are certified non-toxic and safe to use.

Rich, vivid pigments

24 pieces

