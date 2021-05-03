If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting the most out of your kitchen appliances is what every chef should aim for. While you may not consider yourself a chef per se, if you are making food in your kitchen, you’re counted for this. Whether you’re using a griddle to make breakfast on or even a pan to cook a burger, those are vital and helpful appliances that you’re getting a lot out of every time you use them. As you progress in your culinary journey, you’re bound to try different machines and a stand mixer is a particularly helpful one. There is so much that you can do with a stand mixer, with number one being using it help you mix while you’re baking. It’s a lifesaver that can cut down your frustration, effort, and time while cooking. Adding accessories to your stand mixer can give it an even broader use. Making things such as pasta or grinding meat with it makes it that more versatile. We’ve identified five of the best accessories for stand mixers on the market to help you get more out of your machine.

Use with all kinds of foods

KitchenAid is one of the top brands when it comes to kitchen appliances, especially stand mixers. While you’re sure to find a ton of different KitchenAid accessories to add, the KitchenAid KSM2FPA Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit is a particular favorite of ours. This attaches to the power hub with ease, so you will have a sturdy connection each time. The wide feed tube accommodates various sizes of food, meaning that you have to do less food prep to put it through the food processor. You don’t have to chop your ingredients up smaller beforehand. The ExactSlice System gives you precise slicing and accuracy for every food that you use it on. This is compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer and includes the dicing kit and storage case.

Key Features:

Wide feed tube

ExactSlice System

Includes the dicing kit and storage case

Make sure you get all of your ingredients out

Pulling double duty, the KENOME 4.5/5 Quart Flex Edge Beater helps you get the ingredients out of your bowl. This works specifically with various models of KitchenAid stand mixers and is not a fit for bowl-lift mixers. This is meant to be used with tilt-head stand mixers. The large blades will minimize the time your spend mixing and then allows you to scrape the bowl to work the dough out. This will incorporate your ingredients together better and make it so you’re spending less time at the end scraping. Perfect for mixing cookie dough, brownies, and more, this allows you to save your arm muscles. You can wash this in the top rack of the dishwasher.

Key Features:

Use with tilt-head stand mixers only

Incorporates your ingredients together

Washes in the top rack of the dishwasher

Get the freshest food

Making pasta at home can be hard work but the ANTREE Pasta Maker Attachment 3 in 1 Set makes it worth it. This fits all KitchenAid stand mixers except the K45SS. Three sets of blades are refined from stainless steel, allowing you to make spaghetti, fettuccine, and roll out the pasta. When you’re using the pasta roller, you can roll out 5.5-inch sheets of pasta in eight different thicknesses. You can complete three different steps at the same time, meaning you don’t have to assemble and reassemble if you want a different kind of pasta. It takes no time to attach and it is small, so you can store it easily. This makes for a great gift.

Key Features:

Three sets of blades

Rolls out pasta in eight different thicknesses

Stores easily

For the meat lovers

The Cofun Metal Food Grinder Attachments for KitchenAid Stand Mixers helps with some meaty delicacies. This turns your stand mixer into a meat grinder and it is made from an all metal design. The larger stainless steel trays, grinding plates, and sausage stuffer tubes give you plenty to work with. The sausage stuffer tubes come in three sizes and the food grinder accessory contains four grinding discs of different calibers. This means you can use them on meat, fruits, vegetables, hard cheeses, breadcrumbs, and more. It is recommended that you hand wash this and clean it in soap.

Key Features:

Stainless steel trays

Sausage stuffer tubes

Grinding plates

Keep your stand mixer safe

When you’re not using your stand mixer, you should store it with the HOMEST Stand Mixer Quilted Dust Cover with Pockets. You can choose one for tilt-head mixers or for bowl-lift mixers. This will guard your valuable mixer against dirt, scratches, dust, and prevent anything from getting into the bowl. The quilted fabric is smooth and easy to wipe. There is tons of storage, as there are large pockets for storing manuals, recipes, spatulas, and flat attachments. The cover attaches with a snap loop, making it easy to put on and take off.

Key Features:

Guards mixer against scratches

Tons of storage

Attaches with a snap loop

