Best Accent Cabinet for Your Home

Setting up your home the way that you imagined is every homeowners’ dream. I mean, that’s why you wanted to buy a home in the first place. Some people will keep certain designs from the previous owner and others will completely change everything as soon as they move in. Whether you’re getting new furniture or not, there are certain pieces that can really make a mark in whatever room they are in. An accent cabinet is one of those items. Not only can it serve many functional purposes, such as actually storing things or letting you display items on top of it, but it adds a little bit of luxury and essence to your home. Obviously, taste is completely a personal choice, so we’ve outlined five of our favorite options in hopes that, if you’re in need of an accent cabinet, something might strike your fancy. Here’s our picks for the best accent cabinets for your home.

Pick your favorite finish

Providing you with a few options to choose from to get the exact one you prefer for your home, the Martin Svensson Home Avalon Small Spaces Accent Cabinet TV Stand could be right for you. You can choose from the Catalina Blue Finish, the Catalina Blue Finish with a Coffee Top, an Antique White, an Antique Silver, or an Antique Black. Measuring 38″ W x 32″ H, there will be plenty of places in your home that you could fit it. The versatile design allows you to put a small TV stand on the top of it and it can also act as an accent cabinet or a credenza in the hallway or parlor of your home. It has a slightly distressed painted finish along with intricately cast door pulls. The feet are a turned bun style and the architectural moldings are sure to fit in nicely with your décor. There are two tempered glass doors that have a trellis design for an elegant touch while the shelf in the middle is adjustable, so you can keep TV components, books, or just other assorted knickknacks. It features vertical cable management cutouts.

Key Features:

Comes in five different finishes

Trellis design

Two tempered glass doors

Martin Svensson Home Avalon Small Spaces Accent Cabinet TV Stand, 38" W x 32" H Catalina Blue Price: $264.43 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fill up more of the wall

For those who have a wider area that they are able to put a cabinet in, the Bush Furniture Salinas Accent Storage Cabinet will look great. This cabinet has doors with a slightly distressed touch for a more casual look. You can get this in three different colors: antique white, Cape Cod grey, and vintage black. It measures 47″ W x 13″ D x 30″ H, so you’ll be able to feature this if you’d like in a smaller room or keep it as an accent piece in larger rooms. It also features elegant metal drop pull hardware on the doors that are finished in Tumbled Pewter. The storage cabinets are concealed behind two doors on either side of the front, while there are two shelves in the middle for additional display storage. The shelves inside and the one in the middle are all adjustable.

Key Features:

Slightly distressed touch

47″ x 13″ x 30″

Two shelves in the middle

Bush Furniture Salinas Accent Storage Cabinet with Doors in Antique White List Price: $189.99 Price: $157.25 You Save: $32.74 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add more storage area

Giving you hidden storage options, the Sauder Edge Water Utility Cart/Stand allows you to keep objects inside it. The storage drawers have metal runners and safety stops, so you won’t be able to slam them shut and they’ll stay functional for a long time. There is storage options behind the doors, including a large adjustable shelf that you can set to however you need it. This takes almost no time to set up, as the patented T-lock drawer system is a breeze. It comes in either a Chalked Chestnut finish or an Estate Black finish, allowing you to pick best for your scheme. It is made from engineered wood construction and measures 28.19″ L x 19.45″ W x 29.02″ H.

Key Features:

Storage drawers with metal runners

T-lock drawer system

Made from engineered wood construction

Sauder Edge Water Utility Stand - Chalked Chestnut finish Price: $140.30 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep toilet paper in it

Adding a little class to your bathroom, the VASAGLE Bathroom Storage Floor Cabinet is sure to please. This is made from CARB P2 MDF and is coated with either a smooth brown or white paint, depending on the option you choose. This features an anti-toppling design for safety, as you can secure the bathroom cabinet to the wall. There is ample storage space, thanks to the double shutter doors and the open shelf. You can adjust the inner shelf to three different heights. This cabinet will compliment most color schemes and is taller than it is wide.

Key Features:

Coated with paint

Anti-toppling design

Three different heights for shelves

VASAGLE Bathroom Storage Floor Cabinet, Free Standing Cabinet with Double Shutter Door and Adju… Price: $89.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about it falling

Offering you the ability to put a TV up to 34″ on top of it, the Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Buffet Entryway Bar Cabinet is solid. This can support up to 250 pounds on top of it and it has adjustable shelves and a barn door look. This is made from a high-grade MDF, durable laminate, and metal construction for a long-lasting build. It measures 32″ H x 32″ L x 16″ W, so it should fit in many areas of your home.

Key Features:

Can support up to 250 pounds

Made from a high-grade MDF

Should fit in many areas