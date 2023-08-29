Beats Studio Buds+, Studio Pro headphones, and more are up to $100 off

Streamy Awards 2023 Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

There are some terrific AirPods deals available right now, including discounts on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max. But if you’re looking for the best possible value on Apple headphones, you should check out the Beats earbuds deals that Amazon is currently offering.

Prices start at $99.95 for the Beats Studio Buds, or you can upgrade to Beats Fit Pro for $159.95. Or, better yet, you can save up to $100 on the newest Beats headphones models now that Beats Studio Pro are on sale for $249.99 instead of $349.99 and Beats Studio Buds+ are $129.95, down from $169.95.

There are other Beats deals as well, giving you the chance to save big on some of the most popular headphones out there.

I personally use Apple AirPods Pro every day. I have Apple’s 1st-generation ANC earbuds, and they’re still going strong after several years.

I like AirPods Pro well enough, and the noise cancelling feature is great. But I almost never use them to listen to music. Instead, I use them for phone calls, zoom meetings, and a few other things.

Truth be told, the sound quality of AirPods Pro really isn’t that impressive, in my opinion. For $249, they should have much fuller sound and better bass response. That’s why I ditched my AirPods Pro for these awesome Bowers & Wilkins earbuds when it comes to music, but they’re way more expensive than Beats. Also, many iPhone users out there prefer to stick with an Apple product.

If you agree and you want Apple earbuds that crank up the bass, definitely take advantage of Amazon’s big sale on Beats earbuds.

Prices start at $99.95 for the Beats Studio Buds, which are wonderfully compact earbuds with no stems.

That’s about the same price as entry-level AirPods while they’re on sale for $99, but Beats Studio Buds are so much better. The sound quality is improved, the silicon ear tips provide sound isolation, and you also get active noise cancelling in Beats Studio Buds. I would never choose entry-level AirPods over these impressive ANC Beats.

If you want a big upgrade, newer Beats Fit Pro earbuds are also on sale. They’re normally $200, but Amazon is offering them in every colorway for just $159.95.

Beats Fit Pro feature a comfortable new design and Apple’s H1 wireless chip. You also get up to 24 hours of listening time, including the charging case.

Or, if you prefer an ear hook design, you can get Powerbeats Pro instead for the same price of $159.95. They retail for $250, so that’s a nice big $90 discount.

Those are all great deals, but you’ll save even more if you want the latest and greatest new headphones and earbuds from Beats.

Beats Studio Buds+ are the best earphones that have ever been released by the company. You can read all about them in our Beats Studio Buds+ review. They offer excellent sound quality, battery life you won’t believe, and a comfortable fit. Plus, the transparent colorway is awesome!

These sleek earbuds retail for $169.95, but Amazon is offering Beats Studio Buds+ for just $129.95 right now, thanks to a 24% discount. That matches the lowest price of the summer.

Or, if you want the best new over-ear headphones that Beats makes, look no further than the Beats Studio Pro headphones. They retail for $349.99, but you can save $100 if you pick up a pair on sale.