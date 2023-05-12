Beats Fit Pro, Studio Buds, and more are up to 52% off

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Some of the best AirPods deals of 2023 are available right now, including discounts on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max. But if you’re looking for the best possible value on Apple headphones, you should check out the Beats earbuds deals that Amazon is offering for Mother’s Day 2023.

Prices start at $99.95 for the Beats Studio Buds, or you can upgrade to Beats Fit Pro for $159.95. That’s a $50 discount on either model, and those are both the lowest prices I’ve seen so far in 2023. There are other Beats deals as well, giving you the chance to save big on some of the most popular earphones out there.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

I personally use Apple AirPods Pro every day. I have the 1st-generation model and it’s still going strong after several years. I like AirPods Pro well enough and the noise cancelling feature is great. But I almost never use them to listen to music. Instead, I use them for phone calls, zoom meetings, and a few other things.

Truth be told, the sound quality of AirPods Pro really isn’t that impressive, in my opinion. For $249, they should have much fuller sound and better bass response.

If you agree and you want Apple earbuds that crank up the bass, definitely take advantage of Amazon’s big Mother’s Day sale on Beats earbuds.

Available on Amazon

Prices start at $99.95 for the Beats Studio Buds, which are wonderfully compact earbuds with no stems.

That’s about the same price as entry-level AirPods while they’re on sale for $99, but Beats Studio Buds are so much better. The sound quality is improved, the silicon ear tips provide sound isolation, and you also get active noise cancelling in Beats Studio Buds. I would never choose entry-level AirPods over these impressive ANC Beats.

See Pricing See Pricing

If you want a big upgrade, newer Beats Fit Pro earbuds are also on sale. They’re normally $200, but Amazon is offering them in every colorway for just $159.95.

Beats Fit Pro feature a comfortable new design and Apple’s H1 wireless chip. You also get up to 24 hours of listening time including the charging case.

Or, if you prefer an ear hook design, you can get Powerbeats Pro instead for the same price of $159.95. They retail for $250, so that’s a nice big $90 discount.

Available on Amazon

Last but not least, Amazon has a terrific deal for anyone in search of over-ear headphones. Beats Studio3 headphones with active noise cancelling are down to $169, which is a new all-time low price. They retail for $350, so this is a huge 52% discount.