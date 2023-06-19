Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell has a huge 60% discount

The smart home security market is now filled with so many different brands, and many of them offer great products. But when it comes to wire-free home security cameras, Arlo is still one of the best in the business after all these years. The company makes some of the best wireless security cameras and video doorbells on the market right now. There is one rather significant problem with Arlo products, however: They’re so, so expensive.

I’m always on the lookout for good deals on Arlo video doorbells and wire-free cameras. Today, I found one of the best deals ever on an Arlo device. The popular Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell is currently on sale for $59.49 instead of $150. That’s a huge 60% discount, and it’s one of the best deals I’ve seen on this or any Arlo model.

For my main home security camera system at my house, I use an NVR system. You can read my Reolink camera system review to learn more about the setup I use. I love having 24/7 recording so I don’t have to rely on the cloud. There are plenty of other benefits to an NVR system, too.

But Reolink isn’t the only system I use. I have Reolink cameras around the outside of my home, but then I also have cameras inside. Since I didn’t want to pay to run tons of extra Ethernet all over my house, I opted for a wireless setup instead. And when it comes to wireless cameras, it doesn’t get any better than Arlo.

In addition to the dozen or so wire-free Arlo cameras I have on the interior of my home, I also use an Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell. If you don’t already have one, right now is the perfect time to buy one while it’s 60% off at Amazon.

I have personally tested more than 10 video doorbell models over the years. I’ve tried all the top brands, but I landed on the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell for several reasons.

This model obviously integrated perfectly with the rest of my Arlo system, and I get to enjoy many of the same features. That includes animated video clips that come with the motion detection alerts on my smartphone.

I also love that the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell works with the existing doorbell chime from my old conventional doorbell. Not all models support your original chime, but I didn’t want to have an extra wireless chime plugged in near my door.

The Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell is a terrific all-around option, and it’s on sale right now at the lowest price I’ve seen in 2023. Instead of $150, you can pick one up today on Amazon for only $59.49. Or, if you want the wireless option that’s battery-powered and can be used without your original doorbell wiring, it’s down to $99.99 instead of $200.

In addition to Arlo’s video doorbells, several wire-free Arlo cameras are also on sale right now. Two of my favorite deals are 46% off the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 2-pack and 30% off an Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-pack.

Both of those deals offer the lowest prices I’ve seen so far this year.