Apple’s Mac mini M2 is down to $499, today only

Published Aug 31st, 2023 11:24AM EDT
M2 Mac Mini (2023) top
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Mac mini M2 is one of the newest computers in Apple’s Mac lineup. It’s also one of the most affordable — especially if you pick up the 256GB model today on sale at B&H.

Apple’s Mac mini M2 starts at $599 if you buy one at any Apple store or at most of Apple’s retail partners. That’s a bargain for such a powerful and compact desktop. But if you pick up the new 2023 Mac mini on sale at B&H instead, you’ll only pay $499. That’s a $100 discount, and it’s the lowest price ever for this model.

Save $100!

Apple Mac mini M2 starts at $499 on sale at B&H!

Read BGR’s Mac mini M2 review, and you’ll see how truly impressive this new desktop computer is.

Apple’s latest M2 chipset marries an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU in the Mac mini. That gives you power and performance like you’ve never seen before in a Mac mini. Apple’s compact desktops have always been impressive, but the Mac mini M2 really takes things to the next level.

In addition to impressive power and performance, the newest Mac mini also offers plenty more. You get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You’ll also enjoy Wi-Fi 6E for blazing-fast wireless connectivity, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 and gigabit Ethernet.

All that starts at just $599, which is very impressive. As I noted, though, the Mac mini M2 with 256GB is on sale at an all-time low price of $499 right now. That’s likely the lowest price we’ll see all year for this model.

The only bad news is that according to B&H’s website, this deal is only available until the end of the day today.

Save $100!

Apple Mac mini M2 starts at $499 on sale at B&H!

If you want Apple’s latest and greatest, but you’re looking for a laptop instead of a desktop, we’ve still got you covered.

As noted in our big guide on the best Apple deals available now, the new M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale right now for $1,099. That’s a $200 discount from the regular price of $1,299. It’s also the all-time low price for this model, so you can rest assured that you’re scoring a terrific deal.

Or, if you want the cheapest Apple laptop deal ever, you can pick up the M1 MacBook Air on sale for just $749 instead of $999.

