Apple’s M2 MacBook Air 15-inch hits all-time low at $200 off

Ahead of its release back in June, I told you about an M2 MacBook Air preorder sale that slashed $50 off the price of Apple’s hotly anticipated new 15-inch MacBook Air. It’s extremely rare for an Apple product to be discounted before it is even released, and several of our readers jumped at the opportunity to save.

If you missed out on the pre-release deal, this new laptop has gone on sale a few more times since then with discounts of between $50 and $100. Right now, however, Amazon is offering an even bigger $200 discount that drops the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 price to its all-time low. Hurry and you can pick one up for just $1,099, which is a remarkable price for this powerful new laptop that was just released on June 13, 2023.

Rumors surrounding a new 15-inch MacBook Air swirled for years before Apple finally announced its new laptop earlier this month. And now that it’s here, I’m happy to report that it’s just as appealing as everyone hoped it would be.

As a MacBook user myself, I have to admit that I’m pretty jealous. I’ve been using Apple laptops at my job for well over a decade, and I can’t imagine using anything else at this point.

Unfortunately, though, I’m not due for an upgrade right now since the older MacBook Pro I use still works fine. I sort of wish it didn’t though, because Apple’s brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is definitely calling my name — especially while it’s on sale with a $200 discount.

This is one of Apple’s best laptops ever. You can read all about it in BGR’s in-depth MacBook Air 15-inch review.

Apple’s hot new 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M2 chip. It’s the same processor that was found in the 13-inch MacBook Air from last year (currently $100 off at Best Buy).

The M2 version that powers the base-model 15-inch MacBook Air has an 8-core CPU alongside a 10-core GPU. It’s fast, powerful, and perhaps best of all, efficient. According to Apple, the 15-inch MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. That means many people can likely go two full days before they’ll have to recharge it.

Other specs include 8GB of unified RAM, 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and Touch ID. Then, of course, we have the star of the show: A new 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with 2880-by-1864 pixel resolution and a notch at the top for the camera.

Despite the larger size, Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air only weighs 3.3 lbs. That definitely makes it portable enough to be worthy of the “Air” moniker.

With a $200 discount thanks to Amazon’s current deal, you can pick up a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,099 instead of $1,299 if you get the 256GB model. The 512GB model also has a $200 discount, which cuts it to $1,299 from $1,499.

I think those are phenomenal prices for Apple’s best-ever MacBook Air model.

If you’re in search of something more compact and you don’t necessarily need Apple’s latest and greatest, there’s another deal you should check out.

The M1 MacBook Air was one of the first Mac computers to get an M-series chip. It’s also still one of the best, and it’s on sale with a $200 discount. That means you’ll pay $749.99 instead of $999 if you get one now. It’s fast, light, and currently on sale at the lowest price ever.