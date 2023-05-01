Apple’s $350 Beats Studio3 headphones just hit $169, but they’ll sell out soon

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s AirPods always seem to get top billing, and there are so many AirPods deals you can take advantage of right now. But none of those sales offer the type of discount you’ll find courtesy of Apple’s Beats Studio3 deal right now.

Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones offer fantastic sound quality, excellent battery life, and impressive noise cancellation. They typically sell for $350, but right now you can pick up a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones on sale for only $169. That’s more than half off, and it’s the best price of the year. The bad news, however, is that this deal is already almost sold out on Amazon.

The last time we told our readers about a sale on Beats headphones, people flocked to Amazon to buy them. That was a deal on Beats Studio Buds, which were on sale for less than $100.

This time around, Amazon is still the source of this latest sale on Beats headphones. But this time around, the discounts are much deeper, and there are different models on sale.

Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones are widely believed to be the best wireless over-ear headphones that Beats has ever released. I’ve tested them myself, and I found the audio quality to be superb. They’re not quite as clear as AirPods Max, mind you, but they have arguably better bass response and fuller sound overall.

Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones also offer a whopping 22 hours of listening time per charge.

On top of that, these popular headphones also pack Apple’s W1 wireless chip, high-quality noise cancelling, and fast charging support that gets you 3 hours of playback time from a 10-minute charge.

All that typically sells for $350, but Amazon is running a great Beats Studio3 headphones deal right now that slashes 52% off the price. That means you’ll pay just $169, which is remarkable.

The only problem is that these headphones were already listed as “temporarily out of stock” at the time of this writing. You can still order them right now to lock in the deal price, but you won’t get an exact shipping date for your order.

If history has taught us anything, you can likely expect to take delivery of your new Beats Studio3 headphones within a few weeks. If that’s not good enough for you, or if you miss out on this sale, there are a few other options to check out.

First, you can get Beats Solo3 headphones on sale for $129, down from $200. That matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far in 2023.

If you want Apple’s best-ever wireless audio experience, there’s also an AirPods Max deal you can take advantage of. These premium headphones have a sky-high price tag of $549, but they’re on sale for $479.99 right now in every colorway.

And finally, there’s a much cheaper option that still delivers good sound quality and active noise cancellation. Anker Soundcore Q20 headphones are actually the #1 best-selling over-ear headphones on Amazon’s whole site, and they cost just $59.99 in black.