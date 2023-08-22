Apple Watch Ultra drops to $699.99, a new all-time low price

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s biggest smartwatch yet. It’s also arguably the best smartwatch that Apple has ever made. It sports a brand-new design that’s unlike any other smartwatch on the market. And as you might presume, it also has a steep price tag that’s hundreds of dollars more expensive than the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch SE.

A surprise sale on Amazon today just slashed the Apple Watch Ultra to a new all-time low price. Instead of the $799 you’ll have to spend right now at any Apple Store, you can score a hot new Apple Watch Ultra for just $699.99. That’s a discount of nearly $100, and it beats the previous lowest price by almost $30.

Available on Amazon

Our guide covering the best Apple Watch deals online is packed full of discounts on every model that Apple sells. Visit that guide right now, and you’ll find all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 8 and the latest Apple Watch SE, which is up to $30 off right now. There’s even an excellent sale going on right now that saves you up to $350 off an Apple Watch Series 7 in brand-new condition.

But today, a surprising new deal popped up on the Apple Watch Ultra.

As a longtime Apple Watch user, I have to admit that the Apple Watch Ultra makes me a little jealous. I recently upgraded to the Apple Watch Series 8, and it’s a fantastic smartwatch. But I find myself missing the titanium case on the Apple Watch Ultra and the other exclusive features. And don’t even get me started on the Ultra model’s two-day battery life. I’m lucky if I can get 18 hours out of my Series 8.

I also love the design of the Apple Watch Ultra, which has a flat display instead of the curved screens you’ll see on the Series 8 and SE models. The design that I love so much is also the Apple Watch Ultra’s biggest problem, however: It’s absolutely massive.

The Apple Watch Ultra is much too big for my wrist. So, until Apple releases a smaller version, there’s no way I can get one. If you’re a fan of the big case, however, now is definitely a great time to buy one.

As I mentioned earlier, a new sale just popped up on Amazon. The Apple Watch Ultra has been discounted from $799 all the way down to just $699.99. That’s almost $100 off, and it’s a new all-time low price for the Apple Watch Ultra in brand-new condition.

Of note, this offer is currently available on multiple band options. You’ll see the price listed as $779.99 on Amazon, which is a $19 discount. But then, an additional $80 discount is applied at checkout.

Also, there’s another Apple Watch Ultra sale on refurbished models that can save you even more money. If you don’t mind getting a renewed Apple Watch Ultra, you’ll find prices starting as low as $659.99.