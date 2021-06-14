Who needs Prime Day when the Apple Watch Series 6 is already $70 off?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular and everyone knows it, but Google gave us a big reminder late last year when it named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift. I have personally been an Apple Watch user since the very first model came out all those years ago. While I was definitely a bit skeptical before I tried out the Series 1 for myself, it was only a matter of minutes before I could see how fantastic this little Apple gadget is. Now, all these years later, the Apple Watch is better and faster than it has ever been before. It’s also even more of a necessity for iPhone users!

Have you been considering an Apple Watch for yourself? Well, Amazon is running a surprising deal on Apple’s newest watch model — including one colorway in particular that just got a monster $70 discount. Believe it or not, that means you can actually pick up an Apple Watch for less right now than you could have during Amazon’s big Black Friday sale last year!

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro just sold out — now they're back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It should be no surprise that the Apple Watch S6 was the #2 most popular tech gift ahead of the holidays last year. The newest Apple Watch takes everything people love about Apple’s smartwatch and makes it even better. On top of that, the Apple Watch now includes a built-in pulse oximeter feature, which is obviously a very timely addition to Apple’s top wearable. Amazon has been running a big sale for a while, offering great discounts on so many Apple Watch Series 6 SKUs. Now, several additional discounts have been added to the sale — but several options have already sold out, so you’ll need to hurry if you’re hoping to get in on the action.

There are plenty of Apple products on sale right now at Amazon, too. AirPods Pro are down to the best price of 2021 so far. You’ll find great prices on both AirPods 2 models as well, and Amazon currently has the AirPods Max on sale for the lowest price ever! There are also deep discounts on Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro, which is up to $150 off and down to its lowest price yet!

But what you really should check out is the sale that slashes up to $100 off the best-selling Apple Watch Series 6, dropping it as low as $329. There’s no way this deal will be around for very long, so hurry up or you’ll miss out.

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price: $399.00 Price: $329.00 You Save: $70.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price: $429.00 Price: $359.00 You Save: $70.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple’s newest and fastest Apple Watch model ever

Make or receive phone calls and texts right on your wrist, even with the GPS model that doesn’t have cellular

All-new sensor and updated app let you measure your blood oxygen level

ECG app and special sensors can check your heart rhythm in addition to taking your pulse

Apple’s new always-on Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors

The upgraded S6 chipset makes the Apple Watch Series 6 up to 20% faster than its predecessor

New model includes support for 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Apple Watch tracks your daily activity and syncs with the Fitness app on your iPhone

You can also track workouts including running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and even dance

Water resistance lets you swim or even shower without taking off your Apple Watch

Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks to listen without your phone

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price: $399.00 Price: $329.00 You Save: $70.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price: $429.00 Price: $359.00 You Save: $70.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.