Apple is a company known far and wide for its incredible designs. More so than any other consumer electronics company out there, Apple has shown that it considers every last detail when designing a new gadget. It goes without saying at this point that Apple sets the bar across the industry for every single one of its product categories, and the company’s rivals always copy Apple’s work. From smartphones and tablets to desktop computers, laptops, and even the Apple Watch, all of Apple’s designs are coveted and shamelessly swiped. That’s why it’s still so astonishing to most Apple fans out there that the company managed to create what is almost unanimously considered to be the single worst remote control that has ever existed.

Today, we have some good news: there’s finally an Apple TV remote replacement that doesn’t stink. It’s called the aarooGo Remote Control for Apple TV and it only costs $14.99 at Amazon!

We all know that touchpads provide a terrific way to interface with so many different kinds of devices. The list of products to which that applies is a mile long… but remote controls are not on it. The Apple TV remote is a constant source of frustration for Apple fans all around the world. The touchpad is horrendous, causing people to misclick constantly. Everyone hates it, but Apple has so far refused to budge.

In a nutshell, the aarooGo Remote Control for Apple TV is an Apple TV remote with no touchpad. That’s pretty much the only thing you need to know.

AarooGo’s new replacement remote has physical buttons for every Apple TV function except for one, and that’s the Siri button. Siri is great on the Apple TV, but we’re willing to bet every single Apple TV owner reading this right now will happily ditch Siri to get a remote that isn’t a nightmare to use. Plus, you can always use the Remote app on your iPhone if you want Siri.

Aside from the mere fact that it doesn’t have a horrible touchpad, the best thing about this inexpensive little replacement remote is that it works with every single Apple TV model that has ever been made. That includes the 1st-generation Apple TV (model number A1218), 2nd-generation Apple TV (A1378), 3rd-generation Apple TV (A1427 or A1469), Apple TV HD 32GB and 64GB (A1625), and Apple TV 4K 32GB and 64GB (A1842). If you have a streaming media player with an Apple logo on it, this remote will work.

When it comes to TV functions like power, volume, and mute, all the major brands are covered. On top of that, the setup is wonderfully simple. The aarooGo Remote Control for Apple TV comes with a chart that lists all major TV brands, and there are two buttons shown next to each one. Find your TV manufacturer and hold down the two corresponding buttons until the LED on the remote turns solid red. Voila, you’re done. If you have a TV made by a company that’s not listed on that chart, you can contact the manufacturer for help or just try each of the button pairs until you find the one that works.

It should go without saying that this awesome little replacement remote is a must-have for every single Apple TV owner out there, and it only costs $14.99 at Amazon.

Here are the key details from Amazon’s product page:

It is a replacement remote fit for Apple TV players, not the original remote.

Work with Apple TV A1427 A1469 A1378 A1294 MD199LL/AMC572LL/A MC377LL/A MM4T2AM/A MM4T2ZM/A Mac Music System.

The 5 TV buttons, Power Input/Source, Volume up/down, and Mute can be programmed to work with most popular TVs, such as Samsung, Sharp, Philips, LG, VIZIO, Panasonic, Toshiba, Insignia, etc.

Note: It is NOT a Siri remote so it has NO Voice control, NO Touchpad function.

Use 2 x AAA batteries, not included.

