Apple Prime Day deals are already here for AirPods and more – 5 deals you need to see

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, we definitely expected to see at least a few of Amazon’s deep discounts on Apple headphones reappear next week. What we didn’t expect, however, was to see Prime Day pricing appear this early, offering huge discounts up to $52 off Apple headphones for a limited time. Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro that typically sell for $249 are down to just $197 right now, which matches Amazon’s best price of 2021 so far. Then, on top of that, both AirPods 2 models have deep discounts as well so you can save up to $50. But perhaps the most incredible deal on Amazon right now is the sale on new AirPods Max, which are down to $499 for the first time ever. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen from any retailer, ever — not just on Amazon!

Here, we’ll show you all of Amazon’s best deals on Apple headphones with prices starting at just $17.10. And make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included two bonus deals that slash up to $75 off Beats headphones from Apple!

Today's Top Deal

Prime members save $27 on the super-popular Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials Bundle! List Price: $72.97 Price: $55.97 You Save: $17.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Apple’s truly wireless AirPods earphones go on sale at Amazon all the time these days, as we all know. It doesn’t have to be a huge sales event like Prime Day for you to save on Apple earbuds. It might’ve been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount even a few short years ago. But now Apple teams up with Amazon and other top retailers to distribute its products, so discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore.

Needless to say, however, some discounts on Apple products are more exciting than others.

Best-selling AirPods Pro will cost you $249 if you buy them from Apple, and they’re worth every last penny. But why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You can typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but right now you can pick up a pair for just $197! That’s a huge $52 discount, and there’s no question that it’s an incredible deal. That’s the price you’ll pay if you pick up a pair right now ahead of Prime Day!

On top of that, Amazon is running a big sale that offers discounts on the rest of Apple’s best-selling AirPods and Beats headphones models. Examples include up to $50 off AirPods 2, with both versions currently on sale (with and without the wireless charging case). Then, in a surprising twist, Amazon is actually offering a massive $50 discount on AirPods Max for the first time ever. This is pretty shocking because AirPods Max are still pretty new and they’re super popular, so they rarely go on sale with any sort of discount, let alone a huge one like this. And finally, if you like to keep things simple, you can pick up a pair of EarPods for just $17.10.

Scroll down and we’ll show you each of Amazon’s best bargains on Apple headphones, plus two bonus deals on Beats that’ll save you up to $75.

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly



Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger



Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price: $159.00 Price: $128.98 You Save: $30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.99 You Save: $49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you, allowing you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple’s special custom dynamic drivers

The special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you



Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it’s like surround sound for headphones!



New Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue List Price: $549.00 Price: $499.00 You Save: $50.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

EarPods with Lightning Connector

Apple’s EarPods feature a unique design that fits more comfortably in the ear

Plastic tips mean there’s no noise isolation so you can still hear what’s going on around you – perfect for commuters

Built-in remote lets you adjust the volume, play and pause tracks, skip forward or back, and answer calls

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector - White List Price: $23.00 Price: $17.10 You Save: $5.90 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bonus deals on Apple’s Beats headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… List Price: $199.95 Price: $124.99 You Save: $74.96 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones - Battery Free for Unlimited Listening, Built in Mic and Contr… List Price: $129.95 Price: $79.99 You Save: $49.96 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.