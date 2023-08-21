Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows watchOS 10 iPhone 15 Pro Max Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals Mobile

Apple AirTag 4-packs are 10% off at Amazon and Walmart

By
Published Aug 21st, 2023 7:43AM EDT
Apple AirTag
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Bluetooth item trackers have never been as popular as they are right now, as we learned in a report earlier this year. Needless to say, the recent sales boom is thanks largely to the popularity of Apple AirTag Bluetooth item trackers.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

AirTags integrate seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad, allowing you to quickly locate lost items using the Find My app that comes preinstalled on any of Apple’s mobile devices. And despite the fact that they rarely get discounts, Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are currently on sale for just $88.99. That’s just $0.50 more than they cost during Amazon’s big Prime Day blowout when AirTag 4-packs were down to $88.49.

Of note, this deal on Apple AirTag trackers is available at both Amazon and Walmart.

🏆
Apple AirTags on sale!

Amazon is offering a big 10% discount on AirTag 4-packs!

For those unfamiliar with how AirTags work, it’s actually pretty brilliant.

AirTag Bluetooth trackers basically use all of the iPhones around them as antennas. Even if you don’t have an AirTag yourself, your iPhone is still part of a global AirTag tracking network.

Apple’s AirTags constantly ping any iPhones within Bluetooth range and use them to transmit the location. It’s completely anonymous and encrypted, so you don’t have to worry about security. Then, whenever the AirTag owner wants, he or she can check the AirTag’s location using the Find My app.

🚨
10% off at Walmart!

Get an Apple AirTag 4-pack for $88.99, down from $99

Apple’s wildly popular Bluetooth item trackers never go on sale directly from Apple Stores. That should go without saying, of course, since Apple never discounts anything. At Apple’s partner retailers, however, you can occasionally find a sale that slashes the price of Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers.

Right now, one of these rare opportunities just presented itself. Amazon is offering AirTag Bluetooth item tracker 4-packs for $88.99 instead of $99. That’s a 10% discount that cuts your cost to $22.25 per AirTag.

Individual AirTags retail for $29 each. 1-packs also have been on sale lately, though there isn’t currently a discount. Even when they do go on sale, however, the price typically only gets a discount of between $1 and $3.

With that in mind, I always recommend passing on those deals and taking advantage of Apple AirTag deals that offer much bigger discounts on a 4-pack.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

If you’re an Android user, or if you just don’t want to be locked into Apple’s ecosystem, there are a few good alternatives. The obvious leader among them is Tile, and a few different Tile tracker models were on sale recently.

The Tile Pro still has a 10% discount right now, and the $25 Tile Mate is down to just $17.99, which is one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen.

Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $27 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $50 foldable camera drone, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News