Anker MagSafe iPhone battery packs start at $35 on sale

Apple’s next-generation MagSafe charging technology was first introduced on the iPhone 12 back in 2020. Since then, it has spawned a whole new category of accessories because people love it so much. That includes portable battery chargers, and one of the most popular models is an Anker MagSafe battery pack that’s currently on sale.

The Anker 622 MagGo magnetic battery pack retails for $70, which is already $29 less than Apple’s own MagSafe Battery Pack. Plus, Apple’s MagSafe pack is currently out of stock everywhere. Instead, get the Anker model while it’s on sale with a huge discount that drops it to just $34.99. That’s a terrific offer, and the previous-generation Anker 621 MagGo battery pack is on sale for just $35.99. Or, if you don’t mind some added thickness, the Anker 334 MagGo battery pack with double the capacity is on sale for $39.99.

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing

As a longtime iPhone user, MagSafe is definitely one of my favorite convenience features. Instead of fumbling with charger cables, MagSafe lets you simply slap a magnetic disc onto the back of your iPhone. Or, in the case of portable chargers, you can just pop a battery pack onto the back of your phone instead of having to plug in a bulky battery pack with a cable.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

MagSafe uses wireless charging, but it’s better than a regular Qi wireless charger. That’s because you don’t have to worry about aligning the coils. MagSafe aligns itself thanks to a special magnetic disc for a perfect connection every time, yet it’s just as easy to remove.

When it comes to portable charging, Apple introduced its own MagSafe Battery Pack that works great. Unfortunately, as is the case with most Apple accessories, it’s also very expensive. This model retails for $99, and discounts are typically very small — not that it matters right now, since it’s sold out everywhere.

Meanwhile, rival offerings from top brands like Anker cost way less. And that’s especially true right now.

Available on Amazon

The Anker 622 MagGo magnetic battery pack is one of my favorite portable iPhone chargers. I personally use it all the time. I’ve tested several other MagSafe battery packs, including Apple’s, but I chose the Anker version for a few main reasons.

First, it obviously comes from a very reliable brand. Everyone knows that Anker is the best of the best when it comes to charging accessories, so I don’t have to worry about it breaking after a few months.

Second, the Anker 622 MagGo has a nifty foldable cover built right in. You can use it as a kickstand while you’re sitting at a desk or table, so your iPhone is standing up instead of lying flat. It’s obviously much easier to see the screen that way.

And finally, we come to price. While Apple’s MagSafe battery pack sells for $99, the Anker 622 MagGo magnetic battery pack has a retail price of $70. It gets discounted fairly often, though, and it’s currently on sale for $34.99.

See Pricing See Pricing

That’s an unbeatable deal if you ask me. In fact, there’s really only one reason to pass up that offer.

Anyone looking for a slightly thinner model should take advantage of Amazon’s sale on the Anker 621 MagGo instead. It has the same 5,000 mAh capacity, but it has a different design without the integrated kickstand. The 621 model is on sale for $35.99.

And finally, the Anker 334 MagGo battery pack is on sale for $39.99. This model has double the capacity at 10,000 mAh, but it’s obviously also much thicker than the 621 and 622.