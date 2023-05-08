Click to Skip Ad
Anker chargers and accessories are up to 48% off at Amazon, today only

Published May 8th, 2023 10:59AM EDT
I am very particular when it comes to chargers for my iPhone, iPad, eBook reader, Android devices, Nintendo Switch, and all my other precious gear. I refuse to use cheap chargers from the no-name brands you see everywhere these days. Many people think it’s great that you can get charging accessories so cheap these days, but there’s an old expression that definitely applies here: You get what you pay for.

Instead, there are only two options for me when it comes to charging adapters, charging cables, and portable chargers. Either I use the OEM accessories that came in the box, or I use Anker chargers. And today, Amazon is running a big sale that will save you up to 48% off some of Anker’s most popular models.

If all the stories out there about charger fires have taught us anything, it’s that cheap chargers simply aren’t worth the risk. That’s especially true right now, while there are so many great deals on Anker chargers and charging accessories. You’ll pay about the same price for these top-tier chargers as you will for bargain-basement alternatives from fly-by-night brands.

For example, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 48% off charger cables today. You’ll find a 2-pack of Lightning to USB-C cables on sale for $21.99, while a 2-pack of USB-C cables is only $8.79.

That’s a huge 48% discount on Anker USB-C cables, which are the best third-party cables I’ve ever used. And believe me, I’ve tried dozens of different cables over the years.

Charging adapters start at $39.99 today, which is a 33% discount. And we’re not talking about little 5W wall adapters, by the way.

This deal gets you the Anker 735 GaNPrime charger. It’s a 65W charging adapter with two USB-C fast charging ports and one USB-A charging port. It’s so powerful that it can even charge your laptop and smartphone at the same time.

The Anker 735 is the exact model I use to charge my Pixelbook and my Nintendo Switch, and I love it.

There are tons of other deals included in this big Anker sale, but there’s also one big downside. Unfortunately, this is a one-day sale that will only be around until the end of the day on Monday, May 8.

