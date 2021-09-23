Amazon’s one-day Sun Joe sale has deep discounts you need to see to believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is the perfect time to get your yard in the shape that it needs to be. The leaves are turning beautiful colors. People are out riding around, looking at the foliage. The last thing you want to happen is that people drive by your yard and just kind of frown as they see dead grass from a poorly kept lawn or overgrown shrubs and hedges. You need to be in charge of the way your yard looks. Amazon has a ton of products that can help you with that. Save 21% today on liquid lawn fertilizer that will help your grass grow and look lush. But if you’re in the market for some tools that will help you enjoy the most out of fall, today’s Sun Joe outdoor products sale is for you.

The Sun Joe outdoor products sale gives you plenty of opportunities to shape up for those around you. They’ll also help you become immensely proud of your yard. This sale has a lot of choices, from chippers to chainsaws to outdoor lamps. Plus, you can save up to 54% on select items. Take a look at all that is offered, because this event lasts for one day only.

Chainsaws in the Sun Joe outdoor products sale

We’ll start with the biggest savings in the sale. If you’re trimming up some trees and need some extra lift to get those tough branches off, the Sun Joe Telescoping Electric Pole Chainsaw will help. This has a pole that will extend to 8.7 feet to provide 15 feet of overhead reach. This has a 6.5 amp motor that cuts branches up to 7.5″ thick. Overhanging limbs don’t stand a chance and this is down to just $46.08 from $100!

For a two-in-one device, the Sun Joe 10 inch 8.0 Amp Electric Convertible Pole Chainsaw gives you versatility. This can handle stubborn tree limbs up to 9.5″ thick. You can use the chainsaw separately or connect it to the extending pole that reaches 8.8 feet. This has an 8 amp motor and is on sale for just $63.96, a savings of $45.04! You can also get a mini cordless chainsaw or a 16″ handheld one for 25% and 38% off respectively.

Stay warm on your patio

If you like to spend time outdoors into late fall and early winter, the Sun Joe 48000-BTU Max Propane Outdoor Patio Heater is a smart investment. This has powerful heating settings that will keep you and your family warm. There is overheat protection built-in and it will automatically turn off if it tips over. It can provide high heat for up to four hours and low heat for up to seven. This measures 7′ tall. It is offered in three different styles. The bronze and the silver are both down to only $144 from $229 right now. The stainless steel is offered for $199, marked down from $299.

Create mulch and spread it

Finally, you can use those limbs that you cut down with the chainsaws and turn them into mulch with the Sun Joe 15-Amp 1.7-Inch Cutting Diameter Electric Silent Wood Chipper/Shredder. The 15-amp motor effectively chips and shreds branches, twigs, and brush. This has safety measures to protect the user. It has 7″ wheels that make it easy to move. Get this for just $141.23 today. Using the Sun Joe Electric Leaf Mulcher/Shredder will turn leaves into mulch. So after you’re done raking, toss them into here to help keep your plants and shrubs full of nutrients. Save 20% on it right now.

