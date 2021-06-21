Amazon’s hottest Tile trackers and bundles are 30% off for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2021 has some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen in a long time, which means you’re undoubtedly picking up plenty of new gadgets and gizmos during the sale. Whatever you do, you definitely don’t want to lose them! Thankfully, Amazon is running a big sale on every single one of the hottest Tile trackers and Tile bundles on the retailer’s site, offering the lowest prices of the year.

Whether you’re loading up on new gear while it’s on sale for Prime Day or you already have plenty of things around the house that tend to get misplaced, there are also some terrific deals right now on Tile Bluetooth Trackers that you should definitely take advantage of.

Tile is the best in the business, as we all know — but the best comes at a price, and in this case, that price is quite steep. Tile devices can cost as much as $35 each, which is pretty crazy for something that’s useless on its own and is designed to help you keep track of something else. Tile Trackers are must-have devices for your valuable gear though, which is why it’s so great that Amazon is offering such deep discounts for Prime Day 2020. In fact, prices start at just $13 each when you pick up a Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack for $52.49 instead of $75. That’s the lowest price ever!

In addition to that terrific deal, there are three more listings that have deep discounts for Prime Day 2020. The Tile Performance Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Pro, 1 Slim) that normally costs $60 is down to $41.99, the $48 Tile Mate (2020) 2-pack is on sale for $33.59, and Tile Pro Trackers that typically cost $35 each are down to $24.49, which is also the lowest price yet.

Don’t miss these awesome Tile deals, which are available only until Prime Day ends on Tuesday!

Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack (2 Mates, 2 Slims) - Bluetooth Tracker, Item Locator & Finder fo… List Price: $72.83 Price: $52.49 You Save: $20.34 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tile Performance Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Pro, 1 Slim) - Bluetooth Tracker, Item Locator & Finder… List Price: $59.99 Price: $41.99 You Save: $18.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tile Mate (2020) 2-Pack -Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and Mor… List Price: $47.99 Price: $33.59 You Save: $14.40 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tile Pro (2020) 1-pack - High Performance Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for K… List Price: $33.98 Price: $24.49 You Save: $9.49 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

