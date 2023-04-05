Amazon’s Echo Show deals start at just $40

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Practically all of Amazon’s smart home devices are on sale this week, including several Echo Show deals that our readers will love. After all, the Echo Show lineup provides the best way to interact with Alexa because you get an Echo smart speaker combined with a screen.

Prices start at just $39.99 for the Echo Show 5, which normally retails for $85. That’s a massive 53% discount that matches the lowest price ever for this model. Other deals include the Echo Show 8 for $74.99 and $55 off the gigantic Echo Show 15.

Amazon’s Echo Show lineup truly offers the best of both worlds.

On one hand, you get an Echo device that gives you hands-free access to Alexa just like an Echo smart speaker (don’t miss our guide on Echo Dot deals, by the way). This way, you can ask Alexa questions or control your smart home devices anytime you’re within range.

Then, on top of that, you get a display. This is a game-changer because it adds a visual element to Alexa. Now, you can ask Alexa to show you things like videos, recipes, or articles on BGR.

You can also take advantage of integrations with other Alexa-enabled devices. For example, pick up a discounted model during the current Ring Video Doorbell sale, and you can have the video feed streamed right to your Echo Show.

All those features and more are available in all of Amazon’s Echo Show devices. And right now, every single model is on sale at the lowest price of 2023.

Beginning with the cheapest and most popular model, the Echo Show 5 is down to $39.99 today. That’s a huge 53% discount off the retail price of $85.

This model sports a 5-inch screen that’s about the same size as a smartphone display. It’s great as long as you’re reasonably close to the Echo Show 5, and it has the smallest footprint of any Echo Show model. That way, it doesn’t take up much space on your table, desk, or countertop.

If you want a similar experience with a slightly bigger screen, you should definitely upgrade to the Echo Show 8. This way, you’ll get a screen the size of a small tablet instead of a smartphone. It retails for $130, but right now it’s on sale for $74.99.

Those of you who want higher-end devices with larger displays will be happy to learn that Amazon’s best Echo Show models are also on sale.

Amazon’s Echo Show 10 has a completely different design with a large 10.1-inch high-definition display. It’s packed with features, but the coolest one is a motorized base that lets the screen follow you around as you move.

The Echo Show 10 retails for $250. Right now, it’s on sale for $194.99, which is a 22% discount.

And last but not least, we have the extra-large Echo Show 15 that’s discounted to $224.98, saving you $55 off the retail price. This model looks like a framed painting, and you mount it on your wall. The large 15.6-inch display offers 1080p resolution. Plus, it even has Fire TV software built right in so you can stream your favorite movies and shows.