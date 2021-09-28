Amazon’s blowing out its old Fire HD 10 Tablet one last time at the best price ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is known for terrific deals, fast delivery, and electronic devices that set themselves apart. As the company has expanded and grown, its output of items that make our lives easier has increased. On top of the fact that Prime members get terrific benefits, such as Prime Video, there’s so much more Amazon can offer. You love the deals of the day. One of the best ones you’ll find today is a great way to save on a garment steamer that will rid your clothes of wrinkles. But if you’re been waiting for a good time to buy a Fire HD 10 Tablet, now is your time. Amazon’s previous-generation model is down to a new all-time low price for one last closeout sale!

The Fire HD 10 Tablet is Amazon’s largest display on a tablet ever. There is so much you can do with this device and it will connect to your other Amazon devices. Being able to bring all of this power with you wherever you go is truly exciting. But what is even more exciting is the huge savings you can get on it now. Save nearly $100 and get one for only $95.99! There is a catch though. This sale only lasts through the end of the day.

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 64 GB) – Black (2019 Release) List Price: $189.99 Price: $95.99 You Save: $94.00 (49%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

There’s so much you can do with the Fire HD 10 Tablet

The Fire HD 10 Tablet has a 10.1″ 1080P display that is the biggest Amazon has ever created. This has sponsored ads on the lock screen, so you’ll be able to see more of what you could potentially get with it. This is 30% faster than previous models, thanks to the 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. The longer battery life delivers up to 12 hours of reading, browsing, streaming, and listening.

There is 64 GB of internal storage. It can be expanded with a micro SD card as well. This can hold up to 512 GB of storage. You can use this hands-free with Alexa. You can even turn it on and off without having to use your hands. It can take pictures with its 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras.

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 64 GB) – Black (2019 Release) List Price: $189.99 Price: $95.99 You Save: $94.00 (49%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More than just one

There are currently three different colors available for you to own for this great discount. Black, Twilight Blue, and White are all currently down to just $95.99, a savings of $94! All of them help you stay on track by checking email, making video calls, updating shoppers lists, and more. You can use your favorite apps like Zoom, Outlook, and OneNote to stay on top of your business life. It will charge faster than older models, as it now has a USB-C port. It comes with a USB-C cable and a 9W power adapter.

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 64 GB) – Black (2019 Release) List Price: $189.99 Price: $95.99 You Save: $94.00 (49%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 64 GB) – Twilight Blue (2019 Release) List Price: $189.99 Price: $95.99 You Save: $94.00 (49%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 64 GB) – White (2019 Release) List Price: $189.99 Price: $95.99 You Save: $94.00 (49%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.