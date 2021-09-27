Amazon’s 5 best Bluetooth earbuds deals of October 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People in search of new Bluetooth earbuds often head straight to Amazon. You’ll find so many great options there, but there’s one big problem. Prepare to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of options on the retailer’s site. And with all the different options on Amazon, it can be impossible for people to find the best options. That’s why we’re here. We’ve scoured the site to come up with the five very best Bluetooth earbuds deals you’ll find on Amazon right now.

Amazon always has so many great deals on in-ear headphones, but you won’t believe the five bargains we managed to dig up for this roundup. Included on the list are AirPods Pro for just $197. That’s right, they’re the same price they were on Prime Day! Amazon also has $200 Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds for just $168. That’s a fantastic price that’s a whopping $110 less than the newer WF1000XM4 model. And TOZO T10 true wireless earphones with a whopping 160,000+ 5-star reviews for $23.99. Can you believe that? True wireless earbuds with crazy ratings and wireless charging for only $24!

Best Bluetooth earbuds deals

One quick search at Amazon will lead you to hundreds or even thousands of different listings for Bluetooth earbuds. That makes it so difficult for people to know if they’re getting the best option at the best price. From budget buds that sell for less than $10 to ultra-high-end wireless earphones that cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars, the options on Amazon truly run the full gamut. The trouble, of course, is finding the in-ear headphones that are right for you.

We dug through all the bargains we could find on Amazon for high-quality Bluetooth earbuds. That includes everything from well-known best-sellers to obscure wireless earphones that almost no one has heard of. In doing so, we came up with the five best Bluetooth earbuds deals you can find on Amazon’s entire site right now. From a $52 discount on AirPods Pro and Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earphones for $168 to best-selling TOZO T6 true wireless earbuds on sale for under $25, we’ve got all the bases covered. As we mentioned earlier, you’ll even find shockingly good Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case with a whopping 160,000+ 5-star reviews on sale for less than $24!

Scroll through all five options down below.

Apple AirPods Pro: Amazon’s #1 best Bluetooth earbuds deal

Active noise cancellation

Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you

Earbuds come with three sizes of silicone tips to ensure the perfect fit

TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds

Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology with support for HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP

TOZO T10 produces truly authentic sound and deep bass using custom 8mm speaker drivers

That’s 1.77 times the normal drive area when compared to similar models with smaller drivers

Battery life lasts over 4 hours of playtime per charge, plus get an extra 14 hours from the compact charging case included with the earphones

The charging case also supports wireless charging

Apple AirPods 2

Automatically turn on when removed from case

Pairs instantly with all Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword offers hands-free access to Siri

Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds

HD Noise Cancellation Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing for improved sound quality

Offers battery life up to 24 hours including the charging case

TOZO T6 true wireless earbuds

Premium earbuds offer high-fidelity sound with an 11mm vibrating diaphragm, a CSR chip, and Bluetooth 5.0



Also included is CVC noise cancellation that uses the built-in mic

Impressive stereo sound and superb bass.

IPX8 water-resistance using an internal nano-coating



Included charging case supports wired and wireless charging

