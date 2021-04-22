If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Much of the country is in the midst of an uncharacteristic cold front right now, but summer weather is right around the corner. And for some parts of the US, summer is already here. That means people aren’t going to be cooped up inside anymore, which is obviously fantastic news. People obviously always look forward to summer and this year it’s especially welcome because of the pandemic. Covid is an airborne disease, after all, so experts say gathering outside while socially distanced is much safer and smarter than gathering indoors.

We’ve got just the thing for anyone in search of some awesome outdoor activities while you’re enjoying that warm summer weather. Amazon has an unprecedented deal right now that slashes the popular EACHINE EX5 Foldable 4K Camera Drone to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Anyone who has ever priced out 4K camera drones knows that the $190 retail price on the EACHINE EX5 Foldable 4K Camera Drone is already surprisingly affordable. Professional-grade drones cost anywhere from $800 to several thousand dollars and mid-range quadcopters for hobbyists are generally priced in the $200-$400 range.

So, at $190, this great compact quadcopter is already priced at the low end of the spectrum among comparable models. It has all the bells and whistles you might want, plus an impressive 30 minutes of flight time per charge. While this model is certainly worth that low retail price, Amazon has a crazy $100 coupon right now that you can clip on the product page. That slashes your cost to just $89.99, which is an unbeatable deal that happens to be the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

You should note that this coupon has been available for more than a week now, which means there’s a good chance it’ll disappear soon. Don’t miss out!

Here are the main highlights from the Amazon page:

【4K UHD Camera, 5G Wifi FPV, Electronically controlled camera】: EACHINE EX5 Drone build with 4K UHD Camera, each picture ensures shooting 3840 x 2160 high-resolution images and videos, with 5G FPV Transmitter, save smooth 4k video at 16 frames per second, play First Person Vision 2.7K video taken by the drone immediately in your mobile device at 25 frames per second, Electronically controlled camera function allows you remotely adjust the shooting angle about 0-90°by your remote control or APP.

【GPS and Optical Flow Positioning】:GPS and Optical Flow Positioning; GPS positioning gives you the precise positioning details of the drone, keeping track of the position of the Drone and providing the automatic return function. You won’t lose the drone anytime. Along with the optical flow positioning, barometer, and satellite systems, and it has a terrific return-to-home point and a new more precise landing technology.

【Brushless Motor and Large capacity battery】:Brushless motor with aviation propellers for high aerodynamic efficiency, which is more quiet and longevous than a brushed motor. The large capacity battery provides the drone 30 mins of flight time per charge.

【Small and stable】: This drone is very light and weighs 229g. According to this weight, you do not need to register on the FAA. Such a mini size is easy to carry. Although this drone is lightweight, it has strong wind resistance and can withstand level 4 wind, which is much better than most drones on the market. This drone has a camera steering stabilizer, it can stable-shooting pictures and record videos.

【Multiple Flight Mode】: 1.Follow me mode, 2. Around mode, 3.Waypoint mode, 4. One key take-off, 5. Auto-return, 6. Auto hovering mode, 7. Auto Landing mode 8. Gravity control Mode.【APP Function】:1. FPV video instant 50 times magnification zoom; 2. Posture control takes the photo and shoots video; 3.Video add background music; 4.rotation video; 5 Multiple filter functions；6 VR Mode; 7. One-click sharing function

