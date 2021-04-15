If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you have trouble sleeping at night? The problem might be your mattress, but that doesn’t mean you have to rush out and spend $1,000+ on a fancy new one. Instead, try revitalizing your current mattress first — Amazon is running an awesome sale right now on the top-rated Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill. This best-selling pillow top mattress cover has more than 28,000 5-star ratings and it checks every box you could possibly want to check. It’s hypoallergenic, it’s insanely comfy, it’s easy to wash, and it takes just seconds to put it on any mattress.

The perennial best-selling happens to be on sale right now for as little as $39.95 instead of the regular price, which ranges from $60 to $90 depending on which size you need. That’s a crazy deal!

So many studies have shown that millions of Americans have some type of sleep problem, and it’s all too easy to turn to sleeping pills as a solution. That’s obviously not ideal, and many doctors say that being dependant on sleeping pills or even Benedryl can still become a problem. As a matter of fact, we recently read several expert opinions stating that using antihistamines like Benadryl as a sleep aid is actually just for you as bad as not getting enough sleep to begin with.

Quality sleep is believed to be crucial for your health and energy levels, and some situations really do warrant medication. But more often than you might think, environmental issues are to blame when you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. That could mean noises in or around the home are the problem and good earplugs are all you need.

Other times, however, it’s your worn-out old mattress that’s the culprit.

If you want to give yourself the best shot at getting a good night’s sleep, you should start with a mattress that’s both supportive and comfortable. You also need a sleep surface that doesn’t retain too much heat because temperature issues can definitely wake you up at night. But before you run out and spend a ton of cash replacing your current mattress, you might be excited to learn that there’s an inexpensive way to get several more years of life out of it.

Pop on over to Amazon and check out the Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill, which is shockingly affordable considering how good it is.

This beloved pillow-top is wonderfully plush and comfortable, yet it doesn’t sleep too warm like many similar mattress covers. And if you don’t want to take our word for it, how about the word of more than 28,000 Amazon reviewers who gave this mattress topper 5 stars? It’s a wonderfully comfortable pillow top that fits any mattress like a glove and will make your old mattress so much more comfortable.

Definitely check it out while it’s on sale with deep discounts — the Queen size is down to $39.95 from $60 and the King is on sale for just $59.95 instead of $90! The smaller sizes are on sale as well, so definitely check them out.

Here are the key details Oaskys provided on the Amazon page:

TIPS: It’s Packaged in a Vacuum Bag, Please spread It for a Few Days Before Use So It Would Return to Normal Thickness. (best way to make it fluffy again: Lay it in the sun for a few hours.)

Features: cool, breathable, ultra-soft, beautiful, luxurious

Design: Compared to the normal diamond quilting seam, this one with a new shape is more supportive and soft. Square jacquard prevents the filling from running around. Elastic fabric pocket makes it installed easier

Care: Although the cover is cotton, the spilled fluid can be wiped quickly. Machine washable. Tumble dry on low. Easy maintenance.Natural drying

Material: Made of 100% cotton, 83 GSM pongee reverse.62 oz High quality fitted combed cotton, gives superior comfort against your skin without extra heat and sweat.

