If there’s one thing that’s worth the associated expense for pretty much anyone with a desk job, it’s a high-quality electric standing desk. These brilliant gadgets typically cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars, but the undeniable health benefits definitely make them worthwhile.

The good news is that Amazon has a pair of great deals right now on popular Flexispot Electric Standing Desks, with prices starting at just $199. That’s right… $199! It’s an all-time low price for a version of what is undoubtedly our favorite standing desk, and it includes all the features you might need including one-touch height adjustments and four different memory slots. This is truly an unbelievable value, but you probably don’t have much longer to take advantage.

Tons of people who are used to working in offices now work from home due to the pandemic. What’s more, businesses are learning that just as much work gets done when people operate remotely as when they’re all together in an office. Now that companies are seeing how much money they can save, the trend of working from home is only going to get more and more popular.

Did you just start working from home? Even if that’s not the case and you’ve been at it for years, you should definitely consider getting yourself a standing desk so you’re not sitting the entire time. After all, everyone’s seen the studies that show how bad sitting all day can be for your health. The problem, of course, is that choosing a standing desk can be so much more difficult than it seems. The most affordable options out there are often tabletop desk risers and manual standing desks, but operating them can be a pain. I even cut myself one time while adjusting a tabletop riser. Then there are standing desks with electric motors that make adjustments a breeze, but they can cost a lot of cash.

Unless you get one now during Amazon’s great Flexispot sale, that is.

Flexispot’s EG1 Electric Standing Desk is a top-rated model that’s sleek and stylish. More importantly, it has a smooth electric motor and the capacity to store three different heights in its memory. That means you can adjust from sitting to standing with the touch of a button and the height will be adjusted in a matter of seconds. This model costs $300 or more, but it can be had for just $249.99 thanks to a coupon you can clip on the product page.

Or, if you want to spend even less money, the Flexispot EC1B Electric Standing Desk in black that was a best-seller last year during Black Friday is now on sale for only $199. That beats Black Friday’s price and it’s a new all-time low on Amazon!

We don’t expect either one of these deals to stick around for very long, so hurry up or you’ll miss out.

SPACIOUS WORK AREA: The large work surface measuring 48” x 30” is environmentally sourced and provides ample space for a variety of monitor or laptop setups, plus room for ongoing projects and office supplies. Please allow a slight 0-1 inch difference due to manual measurement.

ELECTRIC HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE LIFT SYSTEM: The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28″ to 47.6″ (without 1″ thickness of tabletop included), at a speed of 1″/second with low noise(under 50 dB) while running.

SOLID CONSTRUCTION: An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 154 lbs. weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup.

LED MEMORY CONTROL PANEL: A 7-button controller with 3 programmable memory presets lets you set 3 desired desk heights for convenient switching from sitting to standing throughout the day.

PLEASE NOTE: The product will be shipped in two separate packages which may be delivered separately from each other. Some steps may require a drill, which is not included.

