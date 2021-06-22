Organize your notes easily with this Prime Day smart notebook deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We are all trying to make our lives easier each day. Trying to stay organized can be a real pain, especially for those of us who may be a bit scatterbrained. When you’re putting together your notes from a meeting, you may read back and not be quite sure what each one means. If you’re trying to write down notes while someone else is talking, you may only get bits and pieces. Yet, some of us are extremely skilled at taking down notes or drawing up graphs on the fly. For those who are great at taking notes and those who need some work, this Prime Day deal is for you.

The Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook is a very unique product that allows you to reuse a notebook over and over again. You can use this for many different tasks, including planning, listing, goal sharing, note-taking, sketching, or just sharing other ideas that you come up with. Rather than wasting paper and crumbling it up if you make a mistake, you can actually erase this paper. These have specialized pages that will make you feel like you’re doing a magic trick when you wipe them clean.

You may think that this kind of technology is going to cost you a ton. Well, thanks to the Prime Day deals that are currently running, you can actually get these for less than $26! Depending on the size that you choose, you can find either the Executive size with pages that are 6″ x 8.8″ or the Letter size that is 8.5″ x 11″. They check in as low as $24.50 or $25.90 respectively during these sale days.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook - Calendar, To-Do Lists, and Note Template Pages with… List Price: $35.00 Price: $24.50 You Save: $10.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The notebook comes with 42 pages and there are different page stylings for the writing you need to do. The secret with this is that you can send your notes to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, iCloud, Slack, or to your email with the free Rocketbook app that is available on both iOS and Android. You will quickly take a picture and it will send it to your corresponding landing spot. Then you can wipe the page clean and write some more.

It only takes 15 seconds for the ink to dry from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter. You’ll just need to wipe the pages clean with a damp cloth and you’ll be good to go. The notebooks come in nine different colors to help you better fit your style. Don’t forget that these deals won’t last, so you better hurry when you’re choosing which one is right for you.

