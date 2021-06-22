Here are Amazon’s best Prime Day dash cam deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You always want to be extremely safe when you’re driving. Whether it’s just you in the car or you have family members including children in the car, safety should always be at the forefront of your mind when you’re behind the wheel. Utilizing your mirrors effectively and having the ability to see around you as you’re driving makes a huge difference. But there are plenty of areas where you could use a little more help and craning your neck behind you isn’t always the easiest. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, you’ll be able to see more clearly around you.

Amazon Prime Day is in its second day and is still going strong. There are plenty of deals that didn’t even start until today, so there’s a lot still to love. This deal for Vantrue Dash Cams is one that we couldn’t believe. You obviously want to make it easier to navigate around. With any of the dash cams that are on sale, you’ll be able to.

Thanks to Prime Day, these are down as much as 48% right now. But the deal only lasts through today, so you better act fast. For the Vantrue N4 3 Channel Dash Cam, this is the top option for your deals. You’ll be able to see the front, inside, and rear of your car as there are 155°, 165°, and 160° cameras respectively. They can be shown with audio in either 1080P or 4K and the adjustable cameras ensure more flexibility to help you see all that’s happening. You can record and this also features an energy-saving motion detection parking mode that will wake up from standby mode once motion is detected. This can also survive severe weather conditions, so you don’t have to take it on and off your car. Normally, this would set you back $290. But right now, it’s only $174.99!

Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K Dash Cam, 4K+1080P Front and Rear, 4K+1080P Front and Inside, 1440P+108… List Price: $259.99 Price: $174.99 You Save: $85.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’re more worried about what is happening inside the car, check out the Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam. This is a compact camera that takes up almost no room in the car. It record 1920x1080P/30fps video with a 160° wide angle. It still delivers parking and collision detection and feature seamless loop recording. Triggered by G-sensor, it can detect a sudden shock and record to give you the lowdown on what happened. There is even an optional GPS function to help you get around. This is 48% off, checking in at $51.99.

Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam Full HD 1920x1080P Car Dash Camera 1.5 inch 160 Degree DashCam wit… List Price: $79.99 Price: $51.99 You Save: $28.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

There are only two of the deals that Vantrue is offering during Prime Day. Make sure to check out the rest of them and snatch them before they’re gone.

