Get into the game with huge Prime Day savings from SteelSeries

Gaming and esports are some of the fastest-growing industries in the world right now. If you’ve been a lifelong gamer and are always looking for the next leg-up on an opponent, you know you need the right equipment. Whether you’re an Xbox loyalist, a PlayStation fiend, a Nintendo stalwart, or you just love playing games on your computer, there’s something for everybody in the gaming world. On days like Amazon Prime Day, you’re sure to find some of the best deals on equipment. SteelSeries is releasing some of its best essentials for gamers at incredibly low prices.

Take your gaming to the next level with the help of SteelSeries and the amazing deals that are currently running on Prime Day. Whether it’s headsets, keyboards, mice, or surfaces, SteelSeries has you covered. Enhancing and upgrading may need to take place in the game itself, so you better enhance and upgrade your equipment in the meantime in the real world. You can save up to $47 off on select items during this limited time.

For those looking for a wired headset, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset should be on your list. This is designed for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One and is compatible with gaming platforms like PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. You’ll be enjoying all of the critical and minimal sounds that could make a huge difference in your games. The detachable ClearCast noise cancelling microphone provides the clarity you need. The earcups will fold flat, allowing you to bring them with you. You can snag these for just $34.99 during the sales event.

These aren’t the only deals you’ll be able to get from SteelSeries during Prime Day. Also available are the Rival 650 Gaming Mouse for only $79.99, the Arctic 3 Console Headset for PS5 for $48.99, or the QcK Prism 3XL RGB Gaming Surface that’s only $69.99 when it’s normally $100. Find these and more deals during Prime Day but don’t wait too long, as you’ll be out of luck and probably behind on your gaming.

