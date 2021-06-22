Getting 60% off noise-cancelling earbuds is another Prime Day steal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After day one of Prime Day, you may have shopper’s fatigue. But that would be a mistake, as there are still so many amazing deals to enjoy on day two, plus ones that didn’t even start until the second day! One of the premier categories for shoppers is electronics and devices over this two-day span. Amazon’s major sales event has us ready to upgrade across our electronic devices and there are plenty of deals for us to look at while doing so.

One of the ones we’re keeping an eye on when it comes to headphones is the SENNHEISER CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds. Sennheiser is known for its audio quality and just how well they go with you on your day. The 7mm dynamic driver and wide range of Bluetooth codec support provide crystal clear sound. These have an incredible amount of battery life, lasting up to 20 hours on a single charge. You’re guaranteed to get a secure and comfortable fit, as there are four different adapter sizes to choose from.

Typically, you’ll be able to snag a pair of these for around $200. They come in either white or black and are ideal for listening to music or taking calls. But today only, you’ll get them for only $79.95! That’s 60% off, which is just insane!

There are a ton of options for Amazon devices as well, including the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99.

