Upgrade your water needs with 30% off Moen products on Prime Day

Making your home smarter is a safer way to enjoy everyday life. Enhancing your home with ways to control it via your voice or touchscreens can be a little pricey. That’s why days like Amazon Prime Day are the perfect time to plan those improvements. You can save big on much needed additions to your home from electronics to appliances.

One area that you should be focusing on is your kitchen. There are a ton of options to update your home, as well as practically every area of your life. Prime Day has deals on all kinds of smart home gadgets like an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99 or an Amazon Echo Dot for just $19.99. But if you’re trying to change the look of your kitchen, Moen’s Prime Day sale is for you.

Known for its terrific lines of faucets, Moen is helping anyone who wants to change up their kitchen or bathroom situation. You’ll be able to save up to 30% off a number of great faucets. From some of the sleekest designs like the Moen S72308ESRS STo that features Motionsense and two sensors that you don’t even have to touch to have it turn on to the Moen 7185ESRS Brantford that pulls down and has a neck that you can spray all around your sink, there’s an option for you. And many of them are on sale right now for a limited time.

These are high level faucets that will make your life a lot easier wherever you put them. They are spot-resistant, so you won’t notice any kind of fingerprints or water spots on them. They are flexible in their design and easy to install. But the best part about them, right now, is how much you can save. The Brantford is down to just $428.15 and the STo is only $507.94.

Those are only some of the deals that you’re going to find on Moen faucets. You’ll also be able to save money on Moen Smart Water Shutoff mechanisms that will save you money each and every month. These will do daily leak testing to make sure that your home is safe from the water. They are also simple to apply to your home.

The sales won’t last forever though, so you’ll have to act fast. Prime Day is a terrific occasion to boost your surroundings with new gadgets. While you may not think of faucets right away, a good faucet is vital to a home. Check out the list of options you’ll have and remember to continue shopping Prime Day for the best deals around.

