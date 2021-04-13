If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best-selling soundbars on Amazon among our readers is on sale right now for less than $120. The Vizio SB2920-C6 soundbar is always a terrific value at around $150, which is what it normally sells for at Amazon. But if you head over to the retailer's site and pick one up right now, you can save a bunch of money.

The only bad news is that there's no telling how long this deal will be available, so you'll need to take advantage soon, or else you could miss out.

The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar has been one of our readers’ favorite soundbars for a long time. Unfortunately, it costs $199 at Amazon and the newer version is even pricier at $249. The Sonos Beam is also very popular, as is the Sonos Playbar now that it costs so much less than it used to since it was replaced by the newer Sonos Arc. Of course, both of those soundbars are pricey as well.

You really can’t go wrong with any of those options if you’re willing to cough up the cash you’ll need to buy one. But there’s another soundbar you definitely should check out if you want to spend as little as possible and still end up with a big audio upgrade.

The Vizio SB2920-C6 29-Inch 2-channel soundbar is a top-selling model with more than 5,400 5-star ratings on Amazon. It’s been priced as high as $170 and that is already a fair price for a soundbar from a top brand like Vizio. Head over to Amazon right now, however, you’ll find it on sale for just $116. If you’ve ever heard a Vizio soundbar in action before, you know what kind of quality you’re going to get from the SB2920-C6.

Here are the key details from Vizio’s listing at Amazon:

95 dB of room-filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion; Sound Bar Frequency: 70 Hz – 19 kHz

Built-in Bluetooth lets you lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Easy upgrade that boosts sound with a powerful punch

Premium audio with DTS Studio Sound, DTS Tru Volume, and DTS TruSurround

Easy Setup: Connect the Sound Bar to your TV using 1 of the included cables; Refer user manual for troubleshooting steps.

