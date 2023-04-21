Amazon has a best-selling portable charger on sale for $16

It doesn’t matter if you have an iPhone, an Android phone, or you’re still hanging onto your old BlackBerry. Whatever the case, there are always instances when you’ll wish you had more battery life. That’s the exact reason why portable chargers are so popular, of course. And right now, one of the most popular portable chargers on Amazon has a deal that drops it to an impossibly low price.

We’ve seen the LOVELEDI P11 Portable Charger with a retail price as high as $70. That’s a bit excessive for a portable charger with a 15,000 mAh battery. Right now, however, you can get one on Amazon for $15.99 if you want the white version or $17.99 for the black one. Or, you can get a two-pack with one of each color for just $23.99. That’s just $12 per power pack, and it’s a remarkable deal.

Our readers have been on a collective smartphone shipping spree lately.

On top of that, there are so many terrific deals on unlocked smartphones. For example, the Google Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 unlocked, which is remarkable.

Even the newest smartphones on the market still often come up short on battery life, however. That’s why people often carry portable chargers around with them. It doesn’t matter if you have a phone with 8-hour battery life or 3-day battery life. In either case, there will come a time when you run out of juice. And typically, it happens at the worst possible time.

This popular portable smartphone charger features a larger 15,000 mAh battery that can recharge most phones at least half a dozen times before it needs to be recharged itself. It also has a USB-C port, a microUSB port, and two USB-A ports, so you can recharge any type of device you have.

Portable power packs aren’t just for smartphones, after all. You can also recharge your tablet, eBook reader, smartwatch, and dozens of other gadgets.

LOVELEDI’s P11 Portable Charger is at the top of Amazon’s “movers and shakers” list in its category, and it’s currently one of the best-selling portable power packs on the whole site. Definitely pick one up while it’s on sale at such a great price. Or, go for a 2-pack and you’ll pay just $12 for each charger.