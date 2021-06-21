Amazon wants to give you free money for Prime Day 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No one reading this is going to question how good those deals are, but they’ll only appeal to certain people who are on the lookout for products in those particular categories. Once in a while, however, a deal comes along that anyone and everyone should take advantage of. Needless to say, there’s no better example of that than a deal that gets you free money from Amazon! And now, you have an opportunity to score some free money on Prime Day 2021.

First up, there’s a promotion that gets you a free $10 Amazon credit when you buy an Amazon Day gift card valued at $40 or more. Just add the gift card to your cart (with your own email address as the recipient, if you want), use the promo code GCPRIME2021 at checkout, and you’ll get your free $10 credit within two days. It’s that easy!

Here’s the page with all the rest of the info you need.

The next deal is just as simple, but there’s a caveat you need to make note of.

Amazon is offering a new gift card promotion and you would have to be flat-out crazy to pass it up as long as you’re eligible to get in on the action. All you really need to know is that if you’re eligible, you can score yourself a $15 Amazon credit on your account just for buying a $50 Amazon gift card and using a special coupon code at checkout.

We know what you’re thinking… “that’s not free money!” Don’t worry, we’ll explain everything. Instead of sending a gift card to someone else, just spend $50 or more to buy an eGift card that you send to your own email address. That way, you keep the $50 in your account and you get an extra $15!

There are really only a few things you need to know about this awesome promo.

First, head over to Amazon’s website and add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart. If you want, you can send it to someone else as a gift — don’t forget that Father’s Day 2021 is this coming Sunday — but you can also make yourself the recipient so the funds just end up being added back to your own Amazon account. As we noted earlier, you know you’ll be spending $50 at Amazon anyway, so why not just load that money into your Amazon account now? Then, when you check out, be sure to use the coupon code GIFTCARD2021. Your new $50 Amazon gift card will be emailed to you or your recipient (or to yourself) right away, and then you’ll see a $15 credit added to your Amazon account within a few days. With similar offers like this in the past, the promotional credit ends up hitting your account either the same day or the next day.

It’s important to note that there’s no guesswork involved with figuring out if this promotion will work for you because you can find out before you pay. No, of course you shouldn’t just buy a gift card and then cross your fingers in hopes that the promo credit appears on your account. Here’s how it works: After you enter the promo code while you’re checking out, you should see the following message near the top of the page:

Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.

If you don’t see that message, you’re not eligible for the promotion so you can just delete the gift card from your shopping cart and move along.

Are you wondering why this promo wouldn’t work for you? Well, that’s the bad news and it leads us to the only caveat. That’s right… you knew there had to be a catch.

This new gift card promotion is only available to people who have never purchased Amazon gift cards before from the Amazon site before, so you’re ineligible if you’ve ever ordered one in the past. If you only bought Amazon gift cards from a local retail shop though, you don’t have to worry about it. And don’t forget, if there’s more than one person in your household, you can try scoring this promo with their account instead. Heck, you should all be cashing in anyway!

There’s also an even easier way to see if you’re eligible: just visit the promo page on Amazon’s site. If you see a message that says “unfortunately, you are not eligible for this offer,” it means you’ve purchased an Amazon gift card at some point in the past so you can’t take advantage of this deal. Plenty of people out there haven’t ever bought Amazon gift cards before though, or they’ve only bought physical Amazon gift cards in a store so they’re still eligible for the promotion.

This is an awesome way to get some free cash from Amazon. Buy yourself a $50 Amazon gift card and you’ll end up with $65. Why would anyone pass that up?!

There are a bunch of terms and conditions on Amazon’s site, but this is the key bit that you’ll want to make note of:

In order to qualify for the promotional credit, you must: (1) be the recipient of the corresponding offer (either via email or on Amazon.com); (2) purchase at least $50 in Amazon Gift Cards (“GCs”) in a single order at Amazon.com between January 1, 2021, and June 28, 2021, 11:59 PM (PT); and (3) enter the promotional code “GIFTCARD2021” in the “Gift Cards & Promotional Codes” box when you check out or click the button to add the coupon to your account.

Anyone who wants to see the rest of Amazon’s T&C can check out the promo page right here.

