Brand-new Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is already $15 off with a special coupon

Amazon held a big event in late September, during which it made tons of announcements. The company leaned heavily into AI, which can only be expected since it’s so trendy right now. But Amazon also announced a slew of new devices, some of which have already been released and some of which will begin shipping soon.

The Fire TV Soundbar is one of the few new Amazon devices that is already shipping. It’s the first soundbar from Amazon that has Fire TV software built right in, and it’s a product that will definitely be popular with our readers. Surprisingly, it’s already on sale with a $15 discount thanks to a special launch promotion using the coupon code FTVSB. Unfortunately, however, the deal is only available to certain customers, but there are other Fire TV deals you can check out instead.

BGR readers love Fire TV devices, and that has been the case ever since the first Fire TV Stick was released all the way back in 2014. It’s the perfect way to add smarts to any TV. In fact, many people still use a Fire TV Stick even if they have a smart TV. After all, proprietary smart TV software will never be as good as Amazon’s Fire TV experience.

Fire TV supports just about every app and game you could want. Plus, you get Alexa integration, which people obviously love.

On top of that, there’s another accessory that most people use with their TVs. Built-in speakers always sound weak and tinny, so people often opt for a soundbar instead.

Now, thanks to the brand-new Fire TV Soundbar that Amazon just released, you can get both of those must-have accessories in one package. And for a limited time, certain customers can save $15 on the new Fire TV Soundbar by using the coupon code FTVSB at checkout.

With high-quality speakers and a compact enclosure, the Fire TV Soundbar offers a big sound upgrade that you can use in any room. It’ll fit in the tightest spaces, or you can even mount it on the wall below your TV.

Also of note, the Fire TV Soundbar offers three different inputs. For your TV, you can connect via HDMI or optical audio. Of note, you’ll obviously want to use the HDMI connection. Otherwise, you won’t take advantage of the built-in Fire TV software.

There’s also a third type of input. The Fire TV Soundbar supports Bluetooth so that you can connect your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or just about anything else you might want.

At $119.99, the Fire TV Soundbar is already much less expensive than most similar models out there. But for a limited time, you can use the coupon code FTVSB at checkout and get one for $104.99.

Of note, there are some terms and conditions for this deal that you should know about. Here’s the relevant blurb from the product page:

This is a limited time offer. Qualifying customers only. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer good while supplies last. Offer only applies to Fire TV Soundbar sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted items. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer is non-transferable, may not be resold, and may not be combined with other offers. To redeem this offer, please enter the promo code during checkout. Promotional code valid until 11:59 p.m. (PT) October 4, 2023. If any of the products related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies.

As is often the case with promos like this one, there’s no way to know who is a “qualifying customer” and who isn’t. Your best bet is just to try the coupon code and see if it’ll work for you.

