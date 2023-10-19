Amazon Echo Show deals start at $49.99 right now

Practically all of Amazon’s smart home devices were on sale last week for Prime Big Deal Days, including several Echo Show deals that our readers will love. After all, the Echo Show lineup provides the best way to interact with Alexa because you get an Echo smart speaker combined with a screen. Those deals are all long gone, but a new sale just popped up with fantastic prices on the most popular Echo Show models.

Prices start at just $49.99 for the Echo Show 5, and it’s the new 2023 model that normally retails for $90. That’s a massive 44% discount that matches the lowest price ever for this model, aside from Prime Day. The other big deal is the Echo Show 8 for $69.99 instead of $130, which is an even deeper 46%discount.

Amazon’s Echo Show lineup truly offers the best of both worlds.

On one hand, you get an Echo device that gives you hands-free access to Alexa just like an Echo smart speaker (don’t miss our guide on Echo Dot deals, by the way). This way, you can ask Alexa questions or control your smart home devices anytime you’re within range.

Then, on top of that, you get a display. This is a game-changer because it adds a visual element to Alexa. Now, you can ask Alexa to show you things like videos, recipes, or articles on BGR.

You can also take advantage of integrations with other Alexa-enabled devices. For example, pick up a discounted model during the current Ring Video Doorbell sale, and you can have the video feed streamed right to your Echo Show.

All those features and more are available in all of Amazon’s Echo Show devices. And right now, our readers’ two favorite models are on sale at some of the lowest prices of 2023.

Beginning with the cheapest and most popular model, the Echo Show 5 is down to $49.99 today. That’s a huge 44% discount off the retail price of $90.

This model sports a 5-inch screen that’s about the same size as a smartphone display. It’s great as long as you’re reasonably close to the Echo Show 5, and it has the smallest footprint of any Echo Show model. That way, it doesn’t take up much space on your table, desk, or countertop.

If you want a similar experience with a slightly bigger screen, you should definitely upgrade to the Echo Show 8. This way, you’ll get a screen the size of a small tablet instead of a smartphone. It retails for $130, but right now the 8-inch Echo Show is on sale for $69.99.

These deals will likely only be around until the end of the week, so take advantage while you can.