Epic early Prime Day deal: $50 Echo Auto and 6 months of unlimited music streaming for $15

Amazon has seemingly achieved the impossible with its massive online marketplace and its incredible nationwide distribution network. But it’s possible that neither one of those things is Amazon’s crowning achievement. Instead, it might actually be Alexa, which has become absolutely essential to countless millions of people out there.

Everyone loves having Alexa in their homes because there are endless “skills” that Amazon’s virtual personal assistant can take care of for you. The problem for so many people, however, is that they lose access to all their Echo speakers when they leave the house since Amazon doesn’t make any portable Echo speakers anymore.

It should go without saying that Amazon is obviously well aware of this limitation. That’s exactly why the company created products like Echo Buds (currently on sale for $79.99!) that give you access to Alexa on the go, and the Echo Auto, which gives you hands-free access to Alexa in your car while you drive. And right now, Echo Auto happens to be on sale at the lowest price of 2021 thanks to Amazon’s incredible early Prime Day 2021 sale!

Alexa is no longer merely a luxury for so many people out there. Instead, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant is a necessity these days and I can’t even remember what life was like before I had Alexa doing my bidding. Alexa turns the lights on and off for me, it shows me who’s at my front door thanks to a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Show, it makes my coffee in the morning, and it even arms my alarm system at night. I’m so used to having the ability to speak commands to Alexa that I have definitely caught myself doing it once or twice when I wasn’t even near an Echo speaker. Oops!

My only real problem with all this reliance on Alexa is that it’s not readily available once I leave my house. Or at least, that used to be the case before I got my hands on one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices. It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love, and it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through your car’s speakers.

It’s a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa, and it’s on sale right now for just $14.99 instead of $50. That’s a gigantic 70% discount and it’s the lowest price of all time by a big margin. Believe it or not, however, this deal gets even better!

Somehow, for the same discounted price of $14.99, you can get not just an Echo Auto but also 6 full months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free! All you need to do is pick up the Echo Auto and Amazon Music Unlimited bundle that normally costs $98, and Prime members will see that price slashed all the way down to just $14.99.

That’s a ridiculous 85% discount and you’ll never see another deal like it!

Here are some of the main takeaways:

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives you access to all the great Alexa skills you love and use in your home, and it’s all hands-free. You can also take advantage of Alexa skills that are perfect for when you’re driving, like playing music, listening to an Audible book, checking your calendar, finding a nearby restaurant or other business, and making calls.

Echo Auto has 8 different microphones to ensure that your voice commands are heard over road noise and your radio.

Works through your car speakers and connects to your smartphone for data, so you don’t need to pay for a wireless plan.

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone and can connect to your car speakers using an auxiliary input or your phone’s Bluetooth connection.

