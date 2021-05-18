Today’s top deals: $14 nonstick pan, $90 Wi-Fi 6 router, $25 Roku, $8 wireless charger, best-kept kitchen secret for $33, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some truly outstanding daily deals for you to check out on Tuesday, including the lowest price ever on the best-kept kitchen secret. Pick up this awesome ThermoPro gadget for an all-time low price of $33.24 and you’ll cook perfect chicken and steak every single time!

Other top daily deals on Tuesday include a new all-time low price on the Tuff & Co iPhone cases our readers are obsessed with (they’re finally available on Amazon!), an insanely popular nonstick frying pan with more than 15,000 5-star ratings for just $13.99, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 so far, another 2021-low price on an awesome 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone (just $64.59!), Instant Pot deals starting under $64, a surprising $100 discount on the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop that was just released and has already blown our minds, a cutting-edge TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router for only $89.99, 20% off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, 40% off the Amazon Smart Plug that earned 5-star ratings from a whopping 351,000 Amazon shoppers, Roku streaming media players starting at $24.99, Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes starting at $39.95, a rare 20% discount on the incredible OOLER sleep system, a #1 best-selling TV soundbar for just $36.95, up to $200 of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 MacBook Pro, a big one-day sale on SuperHandy outdoor tools, a best-selling wireless charging pad for only $8.06, a $12 cable that charges your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below.

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Nonstick Cookware Granite Coating… List Price: $16.99 Price: $13.99 You Save: $3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Wireless Grill Thermometer with Dual Prob… List Price: $34.99 Price: $33.24 You Save: $1.75 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price: $67.99 Price: $64.59 You Save: $3.40 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute,… List Price: $69.99 Price: $63.94 You Save: $6.05 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker with 15psi Pressure Cooking, Sous Vi… List Price: $149.99 Price: $119.00 You Save: $30.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Narwal T10 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Self-Cleaning Mop 2-in-1, Wi-Fi Connected, Sma… Price: $1,099.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link WiFi 6 Router AX1800 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX21) – Dual Band Gigabit Router, Work… List Price: $99.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Buds (1st Gen) – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alex… List Price: $129.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price: $49.00 Price: $39.99 You Save: $9.01 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Philips Sonicare HX6817/01 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White (Packag… List Price: $49.95 Price: $39.95 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black HX9903/11 List Price: $229.99 Price: $169.99 You Save: $60.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OOLER Sleep System – ME and WE Zones – Cooling and Heating Mattress Pad – Precise Tempera… List Price: $749.00 Price: $599.20 You Save: $149.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV with Bluetooth, RCA, USB, Opt, AUX Connection, Mini Sou… List Price: $44.95 Price: $36.95 You Save: $8.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver List Price: $1,299.00 Price: $1,149.00 You Save: $150.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray List Price: $1,499.00 Price: $1,299.99 You Save: $150.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yootech Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhon… List Price: $8.48 Price: $8.06 You Save: $0.42 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

USB Wall Charger Surge Protector 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports ( 1 USB C Outlet)… List Price: $19.99 Price: $13.60 You Save: $6.39 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

lifeegrn Update Version Smart iWatch Charger Wireless USB 3.2 ft/1m Charging Cable for Apple Wa… List Price: $13.99 Price: $11.89 You Save: $2.10 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.