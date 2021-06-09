Today’s best deals: Hidden Fire TV Stick 4K sale, $20 Blink Mini cam, $600 projector for $240, $8 wireless charger, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many early Prime Day deals out there right now that we almost don’t know where to start. Luckily, there are three particularly crazy deals that our readers have been swarming Amazon to get, so we’ll start there.

First and foremost, Prime subscribers can pick up Amazon’s $35 Blink Mini smart home security camera right now for just $19.99 each. That’s nuts! It’s already an incredible value at $35, but $19.99 puts it over the top — why would you get any other home cam?! Then, in addition to that fantastic deal, Amazon is offering the $100 Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot bundle to Prime subscribers for the ridiculous price of just $44.99. That’s so low it seems like a mistake! And last but not least, there’s a hidden deal that slashes the Fire TV Stick 4K to just $29.99 with coupon code HELLOFTV, which is the lowest price of the year. The good news is this deal isn’t limited to just Prime members, but the bad news is that Amazon’s terms and conditions vaguely state that only qualifying customers can get in on the action. Does that include you? The only way to find out is to try using the promo code.

Other highlights in Wednesday’s daily deals roundup include the awesome new $600 YABER Pro V7 Home Theater Projector for the insanely low price of $239.99 thanks to a rare double discount, a sleek new tactical folding knife for only $15.90, the top-rated Dser 22T robot vacuum for $79.99 instead of $160 with coupon code 6IPD84S5, the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon for the Tuff & Co iPhone cases our readers love so much, the newest Nest Thermostat for just $114.99 (check the “other sellers” section to get the best price), a different Alexa-enabled smart thermostat for only $89, the insanely popular Acer Chromebook Spin 311 on sale for $261 instead of $500, Amazon’s #1 best-selling portable waterproof speaker for only $25.99, the SwitchBot Smart Button Pusher that we’re obsessed with for just $29 and the optional SwitchBot Hub Mini for $39 so you can link it to Alexa or your smart home system, the eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system at an all-time low price of just $181 for Prime members, a best-selling wireless charging pad for $8.49, and more.

Then, on top of all those awesome deals, we’ve rounded up 10 special sales that are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. Make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom so you can check them out!

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motio… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3) - Charcoal Price: Was $100, Now $44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price: $299.99 Price: $239.99 You Save: $60.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Grand Way Pocket Folding Knife for Men - Military Utility Outdoor Tactical Survival Knifes with… List Price: $19.90 Price: $15.90 You Save: $4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2200Pa Robot Vacuum, Dser 22T Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, BoostGen Technology, Auto-Charge, Boundar… List Price: $159.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $80.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: 6IPD84S5

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price: $129.99 Price: $113.00 You Save: $16.99 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for Smart Home, DIY, Works With Alexa, Energy Star Certifi… List Price: $129.99 Price: $88.18 You Save: $41.81 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price: $49.00 Price: $39.00 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price: $29.00 Price: $24.99 You Save: $4.01 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 3… List Price: $499.00 Price: $260.91 You Save: $238.09 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price: $34.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher - No Wiring, Wireless App or Timer Control, Add SwitchBot… List Price: $39.00 Price: $29.00 You Save: $10.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi, Control Air Conditioner,… List Price: $49.00 Price: $39.00 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack, one ee… List Price: $279.00 Price: $181.00 You Save: $98.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 Price: $199.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

EASELAND Twin XL Mattress Pad Pillow Top Mattress Cover Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector Extra… List Price: $49.99 Price: $42.49 You Save: $7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LETSCOM Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad, Compatible with iPho… List Price: $9.99 Price: $8.49 You Save: $1.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exclusive deals for Prime members only

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.