Today’s top deals: Free $25 Amazon credit, $4 smart plugs, $15 Echo Auto with free music streaming, $600 projector for $250, more

With Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, we can’t think of any better way to prepare than to score some 🚨 free money from Amazon 🚨. And it just so happens that we found not one, but two great opportunities for you to get your hands on free Amazon credit totaling $25.

First, Amazon will give you a $15 credit for free when you buy a $50+ Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout. There’s obviously a catch, and it’s the fact that you can only get this free money if you’ve never bought gift cards before from Amazon’s site (in-store purchases of physical gift cards are fine). The good news is that finding out whether or not you’re eligible is simple… if the coupon works for you, you’ll see the following message near the top of the page after you enter the promo code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” Grab an eGift card and enter your own email address as the recipient, and that $15 is yours for free — who would pass up free money?!

The second offer is even simpler. There’s a big promotion that lasts until Sunday and gives you a free Amazon credit for “shopping small.” Starting on June 7 and running up to June 20 just before Prime Day begins, you can get a $10 Amazon credit when you spend at least $10 with any of 300,000 participating small businesses. More details about the promotion can be found on Amazon’s Support Small page.

With all that out of the way, let’s check out the rest of today’s top daily deals. Highlights include a $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for just $14.99 for Prime members, the same Echo Auto bundled with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy $14.99 price, best-selling Esicoo mini Wi-Fi smart plugs for only $4.24 each, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 (and deals on every other AirPods model), 20% off the Fire TV Stick 4K everyone loves so much, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials Bundle for $55.97 instead of $83 if you’re a Prime member, a beautiful and luxurious rainfall shower head for $15.11 for Prime members or $15.99 for everyone else, the incredible new YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector for just $249.99 instead of $600 (that’s crazy!), Tuff & Co iPhone cases for $15.99 each, $200 Beats Solo3 headphones for $124.99, early Prime Day deals on Sony ANC headphones and Bose ANC headphones, the $50 galaxy star projector that went mega-viral on TikTok for just $31.99, $15 off the awesome Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid that turns your Instant Pot into an air fryer, a bunch of shockingly affordable home gym gear like a flywheel exercise bike for $205 and treadmills starting at just $148, a big one-day sale with two pages of deals on LED light bulbs and other home essentials, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s top deals down below!

Amazon eGift Card Price: Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Smart Plugs Esicoo - Smart Plug Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home –Only Clo… List Price: $21.97 Price: $16.97 You Save: $5.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price: $14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K, Remote Cover (Red) and USB Power Cable… List Price: $72.97 Price: $55.97 You Save: $17.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

8 Inch Rain Showerhead Hopopro High Pressure Fixed Shower Head High Flow Shower Head with Adjus… List Price: $20.99 Price: $15.11 You Save: $5.88 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price: $299.99 Price: $249.99 You Save: $50.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… List Price: $199.95 Price: $124.99 You Save: $74.96 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price: $349.99 Price: $298.00 You Save: $51.99 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price: $248.00 Price: $178.00 You Save: $70.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — Over Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Built-In… List Price: $399.00 Price: $329.00 You Save: $70.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth… List Price: $39.99 Price: $31.99 You Save: $8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, No Pressure Cooking Functionality, 6 Qt, 1500 W List Price: $89.99 Price: $74.95 You Save: $15.04 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike, Silver List Price: $299.00 Price: $205.11 You Save: $93.89 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitness Reality TR1000 Manual Treadmill with 2 Level Incline & Twin Flywheels Price: $148.27 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exercise Bike Stationary Bike Foldable Magnetic Upright Recumbent Portable Fitness Cycle with… List Price: $169.99 Price: $159.99 You Save: $10.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SHAREWIN Smart Folding Treadmill with Manual Incline, LCD Display， Easy Assembly Fitness Moto… List Price: $309.99 Price: $249.99 You Save: $60.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer with 8 Level Resistance and Dig… List Price: $179.00 Price: $170.04 You Save: $8.96 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

