10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Rare Nest Thermostat deal, $6 Kasa smart plugs, Instant Pot accessories, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you seen all of the crazy bargains on Amazon’s early Prime Day deals page? If not, you definitely need to head over there ASAP because today is Sunday, which means a ton of the current bargains on Amazon devices are probably about to disappear. In the meantime, we’ve included a few of the very best ones in our roundup of the 10 best daily deals you can get right now.

Highlights from Saturday’s roundup include a crazy deal that drops the $265 Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5 to the insanely low price of $114.99 (and yes, that includes the new 2nd-generation Echo Show 5!), AirPods Pro that just sold out last week back in stock at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021, a new all-time low price on AirPods Max thanks to a huge $50 discount (that’s the lowest AirPods Max price anywhere online!), a best-selling 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set for the all-time low price of $26.59 thanks to a double discount, Blink Mini home security cams for just $19.99 each if you’re a Prime member, best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs at a new all-time low price of just $6.07 each, a beautiful and luxurious rainfall shower head that’s down to just $15.11 thanks to an extra discount for Prime members, an extremely rare discount that slashes the newest Nest Thermostat to just $114.95, a one-day deal that slashes the best-selling Crescent 170-piece tool set to just $69.99 instead of $125, and a limtited-time sale that slashes Fitbit fitness bands to as little as $99.95.

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains down below!

Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) List Price: $264.98 Price: $114.99 You Save: $149.99 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple AirPods Max - Silver List Price: $549.00 Price: $499.00 You Save: $50.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motio… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mibote 93 Pcs Accessories Set for Instant Pot 5,6,8 Qt, 2 Steamer Baskets, Springform Pan, Egg… List Price: $27.99 Price: $26.59 You Save: $1.40 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

8 Inch Rain Showerhead Hopopro High Pressure Fixed Shower Head High Flow Shower Head with Adjus… List Price: $20.99 Price: $15.11 You Save: $5.88 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price: $129.99 Price: $114.95 You Save: $15.04 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Crescent 170 Piece General Purpose Tool Set - Closed Case - CTK170CMP2 List Price: $124.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $55.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracki… List Price: $149.95 Price: $99.95 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.