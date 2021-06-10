Today’s top deals: Early Prime Day deals, $6 Kasa smart plugs, $20 Blink Mini cam, $15 luxurious shower head, Fitbits, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner, so it goes without saying that there are some truly impressive daily deals out there right now. That’s the good news. But the bad news for some of you out there is that only Prime members can take advantage of the very best deals. Examples include $35 Blink Mini home security cameras on sale for $19.99, Blink Outdoor weatherproof cameras starting at $49.99 each instead of $90, a $60 Ring Video Doorbell that comes with a FREE Echo Dot for just $44.99, and so much more. You can check out all the best early Prime Day deals right here on Amazon, and you can also sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial if you’re not already a member.

Other highlights in Thursday’s big roundup include even more compact new TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs for just $6.07 each, Amazon’s white-hot Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 instead of $50 with the coupon code HELLOFTV (restrictions apply), a used Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just $69.99, a truly insane deal that slashes the brand new YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector from $600 to just $239.99, a best-selling Dser robot vacuum for only $79.99 instead of $160 with coupon code 6IPD84S5, sleek but rugged Tuff & Co iPhone cases for $15.99 in any size, an extremely rare discount on the newest Nest Thermostat, stunning diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with for only $59.90, a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for only $15.11 if you’re an Amazon Prime member, $20 off the new Proscenic smart air fryer we’ve been raving about, the #1 best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on Amazon for just $224.99, LED strip lights starting at $18.59, a huge one-day sale on drills and tool sets, a big Fitbit sale with prices starting at $59.99, deep discounts up to 40% off Amazon’s best-selling bed sheets, great deals on Instant Pots and Instant Pot accessories, and more.

Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motio… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Outdoor – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera with two-year battery life and… List Price: $89.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3) - Charcoal Price: Was $100, Now $44.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

8 Inch Rain Showerhead Hopopro High Pressure Fixed Shower Head High Flow Shower Head with Adjus… List Price: $20.99 Price: $15.11 You Save: $5.88 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price: $299.99 Price: $239.99 You Save: $60.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mibote 93 Pcs Accessories Set for Instant Pot 5,6,8 Qt, 2 Steamer Baskets, Springform Pan, Egg… List Price: $27.99 Price: $26.59 You Save: $1.40 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation (Used Condition… List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2200Pa Robot Vacuum, Dser 22T Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, BoostGen Technology, Auto-Charge, Boundar… List Price: $159.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $80.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: 6IPD84S5

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price: $129.99 Price: $104.77 You Save: $25.22 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price: $229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Proscenic T21 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8 QT for Home, Multi-Functions Digital Touchscreen 1700W E… List Price: $129.00 Price: $109.00 You Save: $20.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price: $279.99 Price: $249.00 You Save: $55.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price: $599.99 Price: $449.00 You Save: $150.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mellanni Bed Sheet Set - Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding - Wrinkle, Fade, Stain Resistant - 4 P… List Price: $36.00 Price: $29.97 You Save: $6.03 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus 8 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer… List Price: $139.99 Price: $119.95 You Save: $20.04 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, No Pressure Cooking Functionality, 6 Qt, 1500 W List Price: $89.99 Price: $74.95 You Save: $15.04 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

