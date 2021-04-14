If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We hope you’re strapped in, dear readers, because Wednesday’s daily deals roundup is a wild ride — and make sure you scroll all the way to the end today because we’ve got 10 exclusive deals for Prime members only that you definitely need to see to believe!

Highlights from among today’s list include the best-selling Potensic Elfin 2K camera drone that folds up to the size of a smartphone for just $64.59, a 4K camera drone for $89.99 thanks to a crazy $100 off coupon, best-selling Gosund smart plugs for just $5.74 each, Tuff & Co crystal clear iPhone cases with a great 32% discount, a hot new 1,000-watt sous vide cooker for only $44.99 with coupon code 4095I23A, a best-selling FlexiSpot electric standing desk for just $199, Roku deals starting at only $24.99, an amazing Amazon find for under $19 that went viral on TikTok (you’ll never go to the beach again without one!), a massive 47% discount on best-selling Trident soft and plush bath towels, 1,800 thread count bed sheets for just $28, our favorite wireless charging pad for only $8.06, a massive $50 discount and a free LED smart bulb with the hot new Echo Show 10 that follows you as you move, and more.

Then, on top of all that, we have 10 exclusive deals for you to check out that are for Prime subscribers only. Examples include the Fire TV Stick Lite for $19.99, an awesome 22-in-1 electric screwdriver for just $38.69, a 64GB microSDXC card for only $8.09, and a huge discount on the craziest coffee maker you’ve ever seen!

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price:$67.99 Price:$64.59 You Save:$3.40 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

4K Drone, EACHINE EX5 GPS Mini Drone with 4K UHD Camera for Adults 5G GHz WiFi FPV Floadbale Dr… List Price:$189.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$100.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart Plug Gosund Smart WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Home, 2.4G WiFi Only, No Hub Re… List Price:$26.99 Price:$22.94 You Save:$4.05 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$18.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart Plug Gosund Smart WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Home, 2.4G WiFi Only, No Hub Re… List Price:$26.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$4.05 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 4095I23A

FLEXISPOT Standing Desk 48 x 30 Inches Height Adjustable Desk Electric Sit Stand Desk Home Offi… List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$34.99 Price:$32.00 You Save:$2.99 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

eufy Security Smart Touch, Fingerprint Scanner, Keyless Entry Door Lock, Bluetooth Electronic D… List Price:$199.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ISOPHO Beach Blanket, 79''×83'' Picnic Blankets Waterproof Sandproof for 4-7 Adults, Oversized… List Price:$21.99 Price:$18.69 You Save:$3.30 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kyvol Vigoair HD3 Humidifier, 4.5L Cool Mist Humidifiers, Whisper Quiet Ultrasonic Humidifiers… List Price:$39.99 Price:$27.19 You Save:$12.80 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TRIDENT Soft and Plush, 100% Cotton, Highly Absorbent, Bathroom Towels, Super Soft, 6 Piece Tow… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.39 You Save:$23.60 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

6 Piece Hotel Luxury Soft 1800 Series Premium Bed Sheets Set, Deep Pockets, Hypoallergenic, Wri… List Price:$32.99 Price:$28.04 You Save:$4.95 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TaoTronics Air Fryer, Large XL 6 Quart 1750W Oven with Touch Control Panel, 11 Preset Menus and… List Price:$119.99 Price:$107.99 You Save:$12.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yootech Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhon… List Price:$8.48 Price:$8.06 You Save:$0.42 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb, White, bundle with All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) - Charcoal List Price:$264.98 Price:$199.99 You Save:$64.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10.2 inch Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & 2 Phone Holders, LETSCOM Dimmable Led Beauty Ca… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.83 You Save:$26.16 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exclusive deals for Prime members only

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.