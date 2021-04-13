If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re not going to believe how good some of today’s top daily deals are, but we promise you, these are all sales that are indeed happening right now. Some of them are only available for a very limited time though, so don’t miss out!

Highlights from Tuesday’s big roundup include a big one-day sale on Apple MacBook Pro refurbs with prices starting at just $1,349.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere for just $28.85, a huge 32% discount on Tuff & Co’s best iPhone cases, the hot new Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 if you’re a Prime member, a huge one-day blowout on KitchenAid and Hamilton Beach kitchen products, the most popular Instant Pot accessories kit for only $31.99, a best-selling meat thermometer for $8.79, the deepest discount ever on the crazy new Echo Show 10 that follows you around as you move, a flywheel spin bike for $180.99, a folding exercise bike for just $159.99, a huge $50 discount on a professional-grade 4K camera drone that was already half the price of rivals, a big one-day sale on XGIMI projectors, another great one-day sale on portable smartphone chargers, up to 28% off Dove bath and shower gels, one of our favorite wireless charging pads for just over $8, $30 off an awesome smartphone telescope, and plenty more.

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below.

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro (2020) Intel Core i5 Quad-Core 2.0GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB Solid State… List Price:$1,699.00 Price:$1,349.99 You Save:$349.01 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro (2020) Intel Core i5 Quad-Core 2.0GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB Solid State D… List Price:$1,999.00 Price:$1,549.99 You Save:$449.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$36.99 Price:$28.85 You Save:$8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$18.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera, Scope Camera with Light, 16 in… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Dual-Lens Industrial Endoscope, 1080P HD Inspection Camera with 4.5" IPS Screen, 0.31… List Price:$119.99 Price:$66.21 You Save:$53.78 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 r… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Accessories Set, 73 PCS Instant Pot Accessories Compatible with 5,6,8Qt - 60 Pcs Pa… Price:$31.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Habor 022 Meat Thermometer, Instant Read Thermometer Digital Cooking Thermometer, Candy Thermom… List Price:$10.99 Price:$8.79 You Save:$2.20 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb, White, bundle with All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) - Charcoal List Price:$264.98 Price:$199.99 You Save:$64.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness Spin Bike Indoor Cycling Exercise Spinning Bike, Silver (SF-B1001S) Price:$180.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exercise Bike Stationary Bike Foldable Magnetic Upright Recumbent Portable Fitness Cycle with… List Price:$169.99 Price:$159.99 You Save:$10.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer with 8 Level Resistance and Dig… Price:$179.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3-Axis Gimbal 4K Drone with Camera for Adults, Potensic Dreamer Pro GPS Quadcopter with 2KM FPV… List Price:$429.99 Price:$379.99 You Save:$50.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Xgimi Mogo Pro Portable Native Projector, Wi-Fi Smart Mini Movie Projector, 300 ANSI Lumen, And… List Price:$599.99 Price:$439.20 You Save:$160.79 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Xgimi Halo True 1080p Portable Mini Projector, Android TV 9.0 5000+ Native Apps, Harman / Kardo… List Price:$799.00 Price:$639.20 You Save:$159.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yootech Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhon… List Price:$9.99 Price:$8.48 You Save:$1.51 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Gskyer Telescope, 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount Astronomical Refracting Telescope for Kids Begin… List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AstroAI Air Compressor Tire Inflator Portable Air Pump for Car Tires 12V DC Auto Tire Pump with… List Price:$39.99 Price:$25.49 You Save:$14.50 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Power Strip Surge Protector, Addtam 6 Outlets and 3 USB Ports 5Ft Long Extension Cord, Flat Plu… List Price:$22.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$6.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.