Bed sheets with over 168,000 5-star reviews are 25% off on Prime Day

Sleeping comfortably is at the forefront of everyone’s mind practically every day. Not getting enough sleep can leave you miserable and cranky for the next day. One of the easiest fixes to having a bad night of sleep is by getting better sheets. Itchy ones don’t have a place in any household and finding ones that will feel good and keep you asleep are a must. Luckily, you’ll be able to find great deals on one of Amazon’s most popular sets during Prime Day.

Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Sheet Set has over 168,000 five-star reviews right now. It is one of the most rated products on the entire set, as there are more than 225,000 reviews in total. People love their fantastic feel and, more importantly, that you get great quality for a lower price. But the prices are dropping even lower, thanks to the Prime Day sale.

This sale covers so many of color options, including beige, olive, gingham plaid, chocolate, spa blue, and navy blue to name a few. You’ll be able to get discounts on sizes ranging from Twin to California King, fitting almost any mattress you have. These are made from 100% polyester and are simple to care for.

They will fit securely and snug on your mattress, allowing you to not knock them loose as you roll over during the night. Make sure to check out all of the sizes and to enjoy the discounts, as you’ll get up to 25% off the set. These are sure to be some of the fastest moving items on Prime Day, so you better snatch up these prices while you can.

The King and California King options are down to just $18.49. The Queen bed sheet sets are as low as $14.99 and the full is down to $13.49. You’ll be able to enjoy the Twin or the Twin XL for those longer mattress for just $10.49 each!

While you’re at it, Amazon Basics also has 35% off cotton towels, 28% off storage cubes, 53% off baby travel blackout curtains, 30% off fans, and 19% off pillow protector cases, just to name a few. If you visit the Amazon Basics store, you’re sure to find a ton of deals across many different lines that you can snag over these two days.

The sheets we have listed below are just some of the colors that are available, so make sure you check out each one if you are in love with a certain pattern.

