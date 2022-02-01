Alexa smart plugs with 7,000 5-star ratings are $4.49 each today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Smart home gadgets like Alexa smart plugs can add so much convenience to your life by simplifying daily tasks. That’s why everyone loves them so much. On top of that, it’s just so cool to be able to control things with your smartphone or a voice command. We’re truly living in the future! Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find so many great deals on smart home gadgets. For example, TP-Link Kasa LED smart light bulbs are $11.99 each instead of $17. That’s a huge discount!

Those deals are great, but there’s one particular bargain that our readers have been flocking to Amazon to buy. It offers a nice big discount on what might very well be the single most popular type of smart home device out there.

That’s right, we’re talking about Alexa smart plugs, and popular Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs are on sale for just $4.49 each today.

Amazon’s best deal on Alexa smart plugs

Image source: Amazon

Sure, we love smart locks and brilliant smart home gadgets like the MyQ smart garage door opener. It lets you control your garage door using your smartphone or even your voice. It’s back on sale for less than $26 after having sold out last during Black Friday. What’s more, you can score a $30 Amazon credit if you take advantage of the Key promotion Amazon is running right now!

Now, there’s something else on sale that’s a far simpler addition to any smart home. It goes without saying that we’re talking about smart plugs. And Amazon is running an incredible limited-time sale on Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs.

These plugs with 7,000 5-star Amazon ratings happen to be on sale at an impossibly low price right now!

There is no question that these are among the most beloved smart plugs on Amazon’s whole site. Just scroll through the Amazon reviews and ratings on the product page, and you’ll see how much people like them.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these plugs so much that they awarded the product 5 stars. This should go without saying, but that’s no easy feat for a new product. Of course, what’s not to love when you can pick up a 4-pack at full retail price for just $33?

That price is more than fair. But you won’t pay that much right now if you score a 4-pack while they’re on sale.

Special Amazon sale

The normal price of $7.50 per plug is indeed a bargain for plugs as popular and reliable as Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. Heck, Amazon’s own Alexa smart plug costs a whopping $25 just for one! But if grab a 4-pack of Esicoo’s popular plugs today, you’ll pay so much less. A new discount plus a coupon slash your cost to just $4.49 per plug.

That’s unbelievable for smart plugs with 7,000 5-star Amazon reviews!

Are you just beginning to dip your toes in the smart home market? Or perhaps you’re a tech-savvy veteran who has been in it for years. In either case, there are a few different types of connected gadgets you definitely need in your arsenal.

Smart locks are somewhere near the top of the list, and you have some home security cameras spread around your house. If you don’t, you really should take advantage of Amazon’s sale on the hot new Wyze Cam Spotlight v3 camera. It’s so great that this top-rated camera with free cloud storage and a crazy new color night vision feature is available for such a low price.

But Alexa smart plugs are still at the top of the list for pretty much everyone. Long story short, you really don’t want to miss this great deal.

This deal on Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs is likely to end sometime soon. The potential problem is that these deals tend to be very popular with our readers. That means there’s always a chance the deal will sell out long before it’s set to expire. This is something we’ve seen happen pretty often with deep discounts like this. Definitely hurry up or you might miss out!

Esicoo Wi-Fi Smart Plug fast facts

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

These best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and popular smart home platforms

The free companion app for smartphones lets you control your smart plugs from anywhere in the world using your iPhone, Android phone, or tablet

No hub required

Control your plugs manually or set schedules, timers, and rules

Create groups to control more than one smart plug at a time

Easy to install and easy to operate — the perfect addition to any smart home setup

TP-Link Kasa smart plugs also back in stock

Image source: TP-Link/Amazon

If you’re looking for another great option and you don’t mind spending a tiny bit more money, we’ve got just the thing. Amazon has TP-Link Kasa smart plugs back in stock right now for the first time in weeks. They’re on sale for $6.25 each, but that’s a fair price for Alexa smart plugs with 23,000 5-star reviews!

TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs let you control just about anything in your home using a simple app on your smartphone

They also support voice control thanks to integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Turn your devices on and off with a simple voice command!

Works with lamps, fans, home appliances, Christmas lights, and so much more

Use the scheduling feature in the app to turn your devices off and on at certain times each day, or only on specific days each week

Simple setup lets you configure each one in about 1 minute

UL certified for safe use

2-year warranty provided by TP-Link

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

