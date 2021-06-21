Amazon’s Prime Day AirPods prices are so low, they’ll definitely sell out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bargain hunters, start your engines because Prime Day 2021 is officially here! Anything and everything you can think of is probably on sale right now on Amazon, but there’s one wildly popular line of headphones that more people are on the lookout for than anything else. That’s right, hurry over to Amazon and you can get AirPods Pro for just $189.99, or pick up AirPods 2 at the lowest price of 2021 so far — just $99.99! Don’t need noise cancelling but still want the convenience of the wireless charging feature on Apple’s AirPods Pro? AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are discounted as well to the lowest price of the year so far.

That’s all great, but nothing compares to Apple’s wireless earphones in terms of demand. Yup, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are on sale right now at the lowest prices of the season for Prime Day!

Apple’s noise cancelling AirPods Pro will cost you $250 at any Apple store or from most of Apple’s retail partners. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’re only going to pay so much less right now thanks to a huge discount! If that’s still a bit too pricey though, we’ve got you covered. Entry-level AirPods 2 and Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are also discounted, of course. And last but certainly not least, you can actually save a bunch of cash on the AirPods Max that almost never go on sale!

Also of note for anyone looking for premium over-ear headphones from Sony today, the incredible Sony WH1000XM4 wireless ANC headphones are on sale at a new all-time low of just $248 for Prime Day 2021.

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99

AirPods 2

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly



Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger



Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $149.99 Price: $99.99

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.00

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you, allowing you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple’s special custom dynamic drivers

The special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you



Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it’s like surround sound for headphones!



New Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue Price: $529.98

