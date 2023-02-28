AirPods Pro are on sale for $195 at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Last week, we told you about a great offer that slashes Apple’s entry-level AirPods to $99. It’s the lowest price of 2023 so far, and the deal is still available now. In addition to that sale, however, there’s another Amazon sale that drops AirPods Pro to only $194.99.

We’ve seen several deals on refurbished AirPods Pro that beat this price. But when it comes to new AirPods Pro 1st-Gen earphones, this is the best sale we’ve seen so far this year.

Apple doesn’t sell first-generation AirPods Pro anymore. Plenty of other retailers do though, and they typically cost $229 these days.

That’s only a slight discount from the $249 retail price of AirPods Pro 2. Of course, there’s a good reason for that: All things considered, AirPods Pro 2 doesn’t offer a very big upgrade compared to the original model.

We cover everything in our AirPods Pro 2 comparison. But in a nutshell, the second-generation model has slightly better active noise cancellation, slightly better battery life, and a new charging case with Find My support.

If those upgrades are meaningful to you, definitely go for AirPods Pro 2 instead of the original model. In fact, AirPods Pro 2 are $30 off right now at Amazon. If the differences are not a big deal, however, you can save even more money on the original AirPods Pro.

There’s an Amazon sale right now that drops the $229 AirPods Pro 1st-Gen to just $194.99. As we mentioned in our guide on the best AirPods deals, that’s the lowest price of the year so far.

Other AirPods models are on sale right now, too. But Amazon’s AirPods Pro deal offers the best all-around value. You get sound isolation, active noise cancelling, excellent battery life, and terrific sound quality. All that for just $194.99 is a terrific deal.

Also of note, AirPods and AirPods Max are discounted today at Amazon. Check out those deals right here: