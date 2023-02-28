Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 AirPods Deals Best Apple TV+ Shows No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals The Marvels watchOS 10 Best new shows to stream
Home Deals Mobile

AirPods Pro are on sale for $195 at Amazon

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 28th, 2023 7:41AM EST
Apple AirPods Pro noise cancelling earbuds on a table
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Last week, we told you about a great offer that slashes Apple’s entry-level AirPods to $99. It’s the lowest price of 2023 so far, and the deal is still available now. In addition to that sale, however, there’s another Amazon sale that drops AirPods Pro to only $194.99.

We’ve seen several deals on refurbished AirPods Pro that beat this price. But when it comes to new AirPods Pro 1st-Gen earphones, this is the best sale we’ve seen so far this year.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $194.99 (save $35) See Pricing
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… $229 (save $30) See Pricing
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $99 (save $30) See Pricing
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphone…
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphone… $449 (save $50) See Pricing

Apple doesn’t sell first-generation AirPods Pro anymore. Plenty of other retailers do though, and they typically cost $229 these days.

That’s only a slight discount from the $249 retail price of AirPods Pro 2. Of course, there’s a good reason for that: All things considered, AirPods Pro 2 doesn’t offer a very big upgrade compared to the original model.

We cover everything in our AirPods Pro 2 comparison. But in a nutshell, the second-generation model has slightly better active noise cancellation, slightly better battery life, and a new charging case with Find My support.

If those upgrades are meaningful to you, definitely go for AirPods Pro 2 instead of the original model. In fact, AirPods Pro 2 are $30 off right now at Amazon. If the differences are not a big deal, however, you can save even more money on the original AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $194.99 (save $35) See Pricing
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… $229 (save $30) See Pricing

There’s an Amazon sale right now that drops the $229 AirPods Pro 1st-Gen to just $194.99. As we mentioned in our guide on the best AirPods deals, that’s the lowest price of the year so far.

Other AirPods models are on sale right now, too. But Amazon’s AirPods Pro deal offers the best all-around value. You get sound isolation, active noise cancelling, excellent battery life, and terrific sound quality. All that for just $194.99 is a terrific deal.

Also of note, AirPods and AirPods Max are discounted today at Amazon. Check out those deals right here:

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $99 (save $30) See Pricing
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphone…
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphone… $449 (save $50) See Pricing
Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Echo Dot, $100 off household essentials, Bose speakers, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News